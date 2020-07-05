NEWLAND — Pasquotank County officials Thursday night honored a Newland teenager who helped his younger brothers out of the house when in caught fire in May.
Pasquotank Commissioner Sean Lavin presented a certificate of bravery to Ethan Flora in a ceremony at the Pasquotank-Newland Volunteer Fire Department.
“I was absolutely honored to be asked to come and participate in the presentation of this to you,” Lavin told Ethan. “Your actions were remarkable that morning.”
The morning Lavin was referring to was May 1, when 15-year-old Ethan helped get his younger brothers and the family dog out of the family’s burning home on Morgan’s Corner Road.
Pasquotank County Fire Marshal Mark A. Rogerson recounted how Ethan responded to the smell of smoke, found the fire, and got his brothers safely out of the home.
“His immediate reaction was to try to do what we try to teach everybody to do in public education — get out,” Rogerson said. “This could have been a very dangerous situation.”
Rogerson said in comments at the ceremony that he appreciates the dedication of volunteer firefighters such as those at the Pasquotank-Newland Volunteer Fire Department.
“This whole community relies on you guys,” Rogerson said.
Rogerson said it’s very important to communicate fire safety awareness to the community, since more than 3,000 lives are lost in fires in the U.S. each year. He said that Ethan’s actions helped prevent the fire at his house from becoming one of those fatality statistics.
“These guys will tell you that’s their worst nightmare,” Rogerson said, referring to firefighters finding a body in the aftermath of a fire.
Rogerson said that thanks to Ethan they didn’t have to live that nightmare on May 1.
The Pasquotank-Newland Volunteer Fire Department also presented a fire department ball cap to Ethan.
“Congratulations, partner,” Rogerson told the teen.
Rogerson released a statement this week about the importance of fire safety.
“The fire service dedicates itself to providing care and protection to the community under dangerous and stressful conditions at times,” Rogerson said. “When the alarm sounds all emergency personnel immediately respond to a location that has a serious incident unfolding. The responders don’t know who, what or how, they go without hesitation to provide care and protection to all lives. They do this with a dedication to the trade.
They miss many family events and go through thousands of hours of training so they can respond with the knowledge to do the job efficiently and safely,” Rogerson continued. “The best way to reduce the risk to all lives including the responders is through prevention and education. A smoke detector will alert you to a fire and help you get an early warning so you can safely escape the fire, but if the fire never happens all the problems go away. No memories, family heirlooms, or possibly a life will be lost or destroyed.”
North Carolina had 144 fire deaths in 2017, which is the most recent year for which statistics are available. That puts the state’s rate of fire deaths at 14 per one million residents.
Also in 2017, the Elizabeth City Fire Department responded to 110 fires; Weeksville Volunteer Fire Department to eight; Pasquotank-Newland, 21; Pasquotank-Nixonton, 10; and Pasquotank-Providence, nine.