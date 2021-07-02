Despite the continuing threat of rain, the Independence Day Celebration and First Friday ArtWalk are both still on for this evening, city officials said this afternoon.
Elizabeth City's Parks and Recreation Department plans to host its Fourth of July celebration, including fireworks, at the waterfront starting at 4 p.m. Also slated to get underway at 4 p.m. is the First Friday ArtWalk.
"We have been monitoring weather conditions and rain is expected on and off late into the evening," a post on ECPR's Facebook page reads. "However, the planned events will proceed as scheduled. As weather patterns change we will make appropriate changes where needed."
Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. posted a similar message on its Facebook page: "As of right now the Independence Day Celebration festivities and First Friday ArtWalk events are still a 'GO' for this afternoon/evening."
Parks and Rec did urge residents to bring their raincoats and umbrellas. ArtWalk will end at 7 p.m. The fireworks show will begin at Waterfront Park at 9 p.m.
Both Parks and Rec and ECDI advised residents to continue to monitor their respective Facebook pages for continued updates as evening approaches.