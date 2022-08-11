Elizabeth City officials are still not saying why former city Police Chief Larry James abruptly stepped down Tuesday as head of the city police department.
Interim City Manager Montique McClary issued a press release Tuesday morning announcing James’ immediate departure and that she had named former Nags Head Chief of Police Phil Webster as interim chief.
The town of Nags Head issued a press release Wednesday announcing Webster’s departure after being the top cop in the Outer Banks town for three years.
Webster attended a closed session of City Council Monday night before he was announced as the interim leader of the police department the following morning.
But McClary has said little since then despite repeated calls seeking information of James’ departure and the hiring of Webster. Webster started Tuesday.
The Daily Advance also sent McClary a list of questions regarding the issue on Tuesday and she responded Wednesday by answering just one, saying James was returning to his previous rank of captain with the police department.
Two messages left for Webster — one on Tuesday and a second on Thursday — also were not returned. James also has not returned calls seeking comment on his stepping down.
Mayor Kirk Rivers on Tuesday referred all questions to McClary, saying the city manager has the sole authority to hire and fire city personnel, including department heads.
When asked Thursday how much Webster was making as interim police chief, Rivers said he did not know.
Webster did post a message on the police department’s website after being named interim chief, saying it is an honor to serve the residents of the city.
“On behalf of the men and omen of the Elizabeth City Police Department, please know that our law enforcement agency strives to meet the highest ethical and professional standards in police service,” Webster’s message said. “Our Department is committed to providing top quality law enforcement services 24 hours a day, seven days a week. As a vested resident of this area, it is of utmost importance to me that every citizen feels safe and has a sense of community and belonging.
“I am committed to creating innovative approaches to delivering excellent police services in a fair, equitable, humane and compassionate manner,” he further wrote. “I am committed to promoting this community by preserving the peace and reducing criminal elements so that citizens and visitors may live and conduct business without concern or fear. Our police officers adhere to a policy-structure-law approach and are guided by the core values of integrity, honesty, responsibility, professionalism, fairness and respect.
“It is important to note that law enforcement officers are never truly off duty,” he continued. “We are dedicated public servants who are sworn to protect public safety at any time and place that the peace is threatened.”
The press release issued by Nags Head on Wednesday was short and to the point.
“Town Manager Andy Garman announces the departure of Police Chief Phil Webster from the Town of Nags Head,” it said. “The town wishes him well in his future endeavors. Long-time employee and Deputy Police Chief Perry Hale has been appointed as the interim police chief until a permanent replacement can be found.”