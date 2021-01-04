The first two babies born in the Albemarle in 2021 both apparently wanted to get off to a good head start.
Ezekiel Lowell Dunbar and Landon Ahmir Bell were both born on Saturday — a full week before they were expected.
Ezekiel was born to Alicia and Kelvin Dunbar of Columbia at Vidant Chowan Hospital in Edenton at 4:19 p.m.
Landon was born to Kalayzia Bell and Jamil Silvester of Elizabeth City at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center several hours later, at 5:59 p.m.
According to SAMC spokeswoman Annya Soucy, Landon was born exactly one week early. His delivery went smoothly and swiftly, she said.
Ezekiel, according to Vidant Chowan officials, was originally expected Jan. 10, although his grandmother predicted he’d arrive on Saturday.
Both babies are healthy and doing fine. Ezekiel weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was 20.5 inches at birth. Landon weighed 7 pounds, four ounces and was 19.5 inches.
“I am thankful to have a healthy baby boy born during the pandemic,” Bell said after Landon’s birth.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Bell was allowed only two visitors for the duration of her stay at Sentara Albemarle. Visitors had to enter her room one at a time, Soucy said. Bell was allowed to have one support person with her during delivery, but she and the visitor had to wear masks.
Expectant mothers who are in labor at the hospital are tested for COVID-19 and if the results are unknown or the mother tests positive, the doctor and nursing staff must don addition personal protective equipment, Soucy said.
Both Landon and Ezekiel are going home to older siblings. Landon has two brothers and a sister: Jamil Jr., 7; Lauryn, 5; and Jamari, 3. Ezekiel has one older sister, 13-year-old Kelcie.
The Dunbars said when they told Kelcie she was going to be a big sister, she was happy.
They said Ezekiel doesn’t cry a lot, and seems curious.
“He’s nosy,” Alicia said. “If you look at him, he’ll make a little noise and look at you.”
The Dunbar family, most of whom live in Columbia, is ready to see Ezekiel.
“We’ve had to send a lot of photos,” Alicia Dunbar said.
The Dunbars regularly traveled from Columbia to Edenton for prenatal care under Dr. Bora Duruman. Dr. Peter Boehling, the obstetrician on call at Vidant Chowan, helped deliver Ezekiel.
Vidant Chowan Hospital Marketing Manager Kelly Herr delivered a gift basket filled with items from local businesses to the Dunbars for having the hospital’s first baby of 2021.