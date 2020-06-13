Elizabeth City utility customers could see a significant increase in their monthly electric bill if the city's request for a waiver from the governor's moratorium on utility cutoffs isn't granted.
The increase could be between 25 and 30 percent, City Manager Rich Olson warned in his weekly memo to city councilors and the mayor on Friday.
Olson emphasized that city staff are not proposing any increase in electric rates right now. The rate increase would only become necessary, he said, if Attorney General Josh Stein, who is authorized to grant the city's waiver request, declines to do so.
City Council voted last week to seek a waiver from Executive Order 142 issued by Gov. Roy Cooper on May 30. The order, one of a number Cooper has issued during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, extended a statewide moratorium on utility disconnections for another 60 days.
Cooper initially imposed the moratorium March 31 for 30 days as a way to prevent state residents negatively affected because of COVID-19 from having their utilities disconnected for nonpayment. Cooper’s most recent order extends the moratorium to July 31.
While the moratorium has provided relief to utility customers, it’s causing a financial crunch for municipalities like Elizabeth City that sell electricity and other utilities like water and sewer service to customers.
Without the threat of disconnection, a number of city utility customers are not paying their monthly bills, Olson told council last week. In fact, more than 2,300 utility accounts — about 30 percent — are now delinquent and eligible for disconnection, he said.
The fact so many customers aren’t paying their bill has created a cash flow problem for the city that may mean it won’t have enough money to pay its July power bill, Olson told council. It also could result in Elizabeth City not having enough money to pay city electrical utility workers, he said. And if the city isn’t granted relief, it could result in the city having to raise electric rates to cover the revenue shortfall, he warned.
“I’m afraid by the end of July, first part of August, we will reach insolvency,” Olson said. “At the rate we are bleeding (revenue), we won’t be able to pay July’s bill, which we will receive on August the 10th. That is how dire it is right now.’’
As of Monday, June 6, the city had a cash balance of around $5 million in the electrical fund. However, about a third of that — $1.7 million — was due the city’s electricity supplier Thursday.
The city’s cash balance in the electrical fund is expected to be around $3.5 million at the end of June and around $1.5 when the latest executive order expires. But the city is expecting to have total electrical bills of around $6.3 million for June, July and August combined.
Olson said in his weekly memo on Friday the city's latest projections indicate that without the waiver, the "city will exhaust our cash on hand by August 1st and will not be able to meet our contractual agreement under our power purchase agreement."
Olson said the only way for the city to pay its electric bill is to improve cash flow in its electric fund, and the only way to do that is to obtain the waiver from Stein. With a waiver, the city could begin collecting delinquent bills again and improve its cash flow. Without a waiver, city officials would have little choice but to propose raising electric rates by 25-30 percent, he suggested Friday.
It was immediately clear what effect that large of an increase would have on city utility bills. The average combined city utility bill, which includes water and sewer service, is now around $300 a month.
A spokeswoman for Stein said Wednesday that the attorney general can waive certain “provisions” in Cooper’s executive order at “his discretion and order an effective alternative.”
“We look forward to receiving the (city’s) request and will give it rapid consideration,” said Stein spokeswoman Laura Brewer.
Olson said the city hopes to deliver the waiver request to Stein's office on Tuesday.
Staff Writer Paul Nielsen contributed to this report.