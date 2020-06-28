Elizabeth City's elected officials will have to receive the $250-a-month pay raises they recently voted to award themselves — even if some of them opposed the raises and don't want the extra money.
In addition, the city can't appropriate all or any portion of that raise to a special cause or another entity chosen by the mayor or city councilors. If they want to donate any portion of the raise to an entity other than the local United Way, they'll have to do it themselves.
That's according to guidance the city received last week from the N.C. School of Government, City Manager Rich Olson said in his weekly memo to Mayor Bettie Parker and city councilors on Friday.
Olson said several councilors said after approval of the city's 2020-21 budget last week that they didn't want to be paid the $250-a-month pay raise included in the budget. Olson didn't say which councilors advised him they didn't want the raise, but four councilors — Jeannie Young, Billie Caudle, Kem Spence and Chris Ruffieux — voted against next year's city budget because it includes the raises. The budget, which takes effect July 1, passed on a 5-4 vote after Parker broke a tie.
Parker, meanwhile, announced after the budget's approval that she wanted to donate her entire raise — $3,000 annually — to local efforts to help the city's homeless. Also, Fourth Ward Councilor Johnnie Walton, one of the four councilors who voted for the pay hike, said he wanted to donate $1,000 of his raise to Elizabeth City State University.
Noting the councilors' requests represented a "unique situation," Olson said city officials reached out to the School of Government for guidance. According to the school's Kara Millonzi, councilors can't refuse their pay raises and any donation of the raise must be by them, not the city.
“Once the Board adopts the budget ordinance, the council members’ compensation is set for the year," Millonzi said, according to Olson's memo. "An individual council member may not forgo his/her compensation. Of course, he/she may donate it as you describe but he/she must continue to be paid the salary/other compensation.”
Based on Millonzi's advice, Olson said all city councilors will receive the $250 pay increase in their next monthly check on July 10. If they want to donate any of the raise to the Albemarle Area United Way, the city can do that through payroll deduction, similarly to the way the city already handles donations by its employees.
"If they wish to donate to another organization such as ECSU or the homeless shelter coalition, they will be required to send their donations on their own," Olson said.
Olson said John Leidy, of the Hornthal Riley Ellis and Maland law firm, provided city staff with a legal opinion mirroring the School of Government's.