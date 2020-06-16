Rich Olson, Elizabeth City's city manager for nearly two decades, has resigned to take a town manager's job in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex area in Texas, Olson confirmed Tuesday.
Olson, who advised council of his decision by memo Tuesday afternoon, said he plans to step down as city manager on Aug. 22.
"It has been my great pleasure to serve the citizens of Elizabeth City," Olson said. "My recommendation to the City Council has always been based on what I believe is the best for the citizens of Elizabeth City. I work for the City Council but ultimately for all citizens of Elizabeth City."
Olson, who is now in his 17th year as city manager, said "the time comes" for all city managers "when you need to move on and seek additional challenges."
"That is not to say that Elizabeth City has not been a challenge because every day has been," he said. "Nonetheless, this is what I live for and enjoy."
Olson advised council that he's taken a job "in the state of Texas to continue to help a community and be closer to my family."
That job is in Argyle, Texas, which announced this week that Olson was one of four finalists for its town manager position.
In his memo, Olson thanked the current council and the previous councilors with whom he's worked "for the opportunity to serve the citizens of Elizabeth City."
"May God bless you and our city," he said.
Olson also said the effective date of his resignation — Aug. 22 — holds important significance for him.
"Seventeen years ago, on that date, I executed my employment agreement with Mayor John Bell," Olson said. "It is also the date of my 40th wedding anniversary to my wife Gayle, who has been my biggest supporter throughout my tenure as city manager of the city of Elizabeth City."
Reached after making his announcement to council, Olson said in a brief interview that he "hates to go."
"I have enjoyed my time here and there is so much potential in Elizabeth City," he said.
But the opportunity to continue to work and also live close to his son and grandchildren, which he can do in Texas, was hard to pass up, he said.
Olson called the Aviation Park, which will be entering its second phase, as one of his proudest accomplishments as Elizabeth City's city manager.
"It's going to be an economic development catalyst after the COVID-19 pandemic is behind us," he said.
Olson said he's also proud of the "professional management team" he's put together to oversee the city's operations.
"They are a great group of professionals to work with," he said.
He described Mariners' Wharf Park, which he worked with then-Parks and Recreation Director Jim Overman to develop, as the accomplishment "I'm most proud of." He called the park a "catalyst for the downtown and waterfront."
Olson said in the memo that he has about 600 hours of unused vacation time, some of which he plans to use before his resignation takes effect. He also offered his help to council as it begins the search for his successor.
Olson's announcement appeared to catch several city councilors by surprise Tuesday evening.
"I really didn't see it coming this quickly," said Fourth Ward Councilor Johnnie Walton, council's mayor pro tem. "It was a surprise to me."
"We will get together and talk about it (naming a successor)," Walton said. "You never know what is out there. He has had the position for 17 years, so I have never been part of trying to hire one (a manager). It's like a football coach, you hire one and something comes a long for them and then you have to hire one to take the position."
Fourth Ward Councilor Darius Horton said he, too, didn't see Olson's resignation coming but said he is not surprised.
"Historically, he's been in Elizabeth City longer than most city managers," Horton said. "While we are appreciative of his leadership, change is always good. I wish him well on his journey."
Olson noted in the interview that he could have retired three or four years ago but chose to keep working.
"I enjoy working. I don't know what I would do if I wasn't working. I've been doing it for 40 years," he said.