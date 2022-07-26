Olson Harris fellow

Elizabeth City Rotary Club President Dr. Tim Witwer (left) presents then City Manager Rich Olson with Rotary’s Paul Harris Fellow award at a club meeting in August 2020.

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance

A weekend visit to Elizabeth City by former city manager Rich Olson has sparked speculation that he could return to his former post in some capacity.

But at least one city official said Tuesday he's not interested in Olson — or anyone — serving as interim city manager, preferring City Council instead pursue hiring a permanent manager. 