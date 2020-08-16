Rich Olson recently found himself shaking several hands during a stroll in an Elizabeth City park.
He and his wife Gayle were walking through Waterfront Park near the pavilion when a family spotted them.
“They were having a family reunion and they all came up and shook my hand and thanked me for everything that I did,” Olson recalled in an interview last week.
Incidents like that one have been happening a lot lately, particularly since Olson announced in June his plan to resign next Saturday to leave for a new job in Texas. People have been approaching Olson to express their thanks for the job he’s done as Elizabeth City’s city manager over the past 17 years.
“I can’t go to any place in Elizabeth City, myself or my wife, where someone doesn’t come up and thank us for the work that we have done,” he said.
It’s the people that Olson says he’ll miss the most when he leaves Aug. 22 to become the town administrator for Argyle, Texas.
While city managers ultimately answer to a city’s elected leadership, Olson said his top priority was always to put the interests of the city’s residents first.
“Our job is to make a recommendation (to city council) for what is best for the citizens of Elizabeth City and not the City Council,” Olson said. “I work for the citizens of Elizabeth City through the City Council. All the recommendations that I have ever made were what I thought was best for them (citizens).’’
Mayor Bettie Parker said that Olson “made a difference” in the lives of the city’s residents.
“(Olson’s) tenure is a testament to the confidence that the city councils have had in his performance through the years,” Parker said.
Mayor Pro Tem Johnnie Walton was on City Council for 15 years while Olson served as city manager.
“I know you love Elizabeth City,” Walton told Olson at last week’s council meeting — Olson’s last as city manager. “I hope you love the next place you go to, and may there be blessings upon your family.’’
During Olson’s tenure, Elizabeth City saw major infrastructure improvements with road and sewer and water work, much spurred on by grant and stimulus money.
Olson estimated the city has received over $100 million in grant funding the last 17 years.
There has also been considerable business and retail growth, thanks in part to tax and other incentives by the city. Part of that growth includes the revitalization of downtown.
But Olson lists the establishment of Mariners’ Wharf Park and the Aviation Commerce Park as two things he is most proud of.
Mariner’s Wharf Park helped transform the waterfront and downtown as many events — Music on the Green and the Potato Festival — are held in the area.
“There have been a lot of accomplishments,” Olson said. “I think the best thing we did here in Elizabeth City is Mariners’ Wharf Park. It is the focus of a number of our activities.”
A grant of around $12 million allowed the Aviation Park to get off the ground and Olson believes it is only a matter of time before the site will be a significant job-creator.
“We believe the Aviation Park has a very bright future,” he said.
Olson is also proud of his record of having city management positions mirror the demographics of Elizabeth City.
When Olson became city manager in 2003 he said one of his concerns was the “lack of diversity’’ in city management positions. He said changing that was a top priority.
“One thing I am very proud of is the number of employees that we have hired of all races,” Olson said.
That process, however, proved difficult as there is intense competition between cities and towns because of a lack of diversity in some management positions.
“Finance director, never saw a resume of an African-American,” Olson said. “Public Works director, never saw a resume. I even knew people who were diverse that I tried to recruit here that I thought would be good. I just could not get them because those individuals are in high demand. It’s no problem getting an HR director, a police chief, a fire chief.”
Regrets? Olson has a couple, mainly Elizabeth City’s utility billing upgrade that was fraught with problems and cost the city around $600,000, much of which was unrealized revenue.
Olson said he should have been more involved in the selection process of the software vendor.
“The worst thing that happened in my career here was the debacle with the utility billing,” Olson said.
Olson said the next city manager faces several challenges. The biggest is needed improvements in the water and sewer systems.
An outside consultant told city officials earlier this year that Elizabeth City needs to spend around $37 million over the next 10 years to improve the city’s aging sewer and water systems.
If improvements are not made the city could face a development moratorium, Olson has said.
“That is critical and that is why we asked for a 50-percent increase in the sewer budget because we know this is going to be forthcoming,” Olson said. “Council allowed (a) 25-percent (increase), which is a good start.’’
Securing grant money in the future will also be critical.
“We have to use grants to supplement our operating revenue,” Olson said. “We just can’t afford to pay 100 percent of the price for these things we have to do.’’
Olson said he loved tackling the challenges facing Elizabeth City on a daily basis and it took a couple of things to remain in the job for 17 years.
“Very broad shoulders, and very thick skin,” Olson said with a laugh. “There are certain things you have to stick to your guns on.’’