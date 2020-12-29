Editor’s note: Our annual lookback at the top local stories of 2020 continues.
Local government and the public schools saw some big changes in leadership in 2020, but likely the biggest was Elizabeth City City Manager Rich Olson’s departure for a job in Texas in August.
Olson, Elizabeth City’s city manager for nearly two decades, announced his impending departure in June to take a town manager’s job in Argyle, Texas.
City Council tapped Eddie Buffaloe, the city’s police chief, to serve as interim manager after Olson’s departure. Council then selected Enfield Town Manager Montre Freeman in October as Olson’s permanent replacement. Freeman, a graduate of Elizabeth City State University, will start work in Elizabeth City on Jan. 19.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools and the school districts in Edenton-Chowan and Currituck County also saw major leadership changes in 2020.
Catherine Edmonds, who was sworn in as ECPPS superintendent in July 2019, announced in December that she plans to resign March 1 to take a job as deputy superintendent in the Office of Equity at the N.C. Department of Public Instruction. Edmonds was appointed to the new position by Catherine Truitt, the incoming DPI superintendent who won election in November.
No successor to Edmonds has been hired but the ECPPS Board of Education has named Rhonda James-Davis, the district’s chief human resources officer, to serve as interim superintendent after Edmonds’ resignation takes effect. James-Davis also served briefly as interim superintendent prior to Edmonds’ hiring in 2019.
In June, Rob Jackson left the Edenton-Chowan Schools after six years to take the superintendent’s job in the Carteret County Schools on July 1. He was succeeded by Michael Sasscer, the district’s assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction who had been named interim superintendent after Jackson’s departure.
The Currituck County Schools also quickly replaced its departed superintendent with its interim superintendent when Matthew Lutz was tapped in September to succeed Mark Stefanik who had departed in June to take a job as school superintendent in Tipp City, Ohio. Stefanik originally had planned to leave on July 1 but asked out of his contract a little earlier to accommodate this move to Ohio.
Like Sasscer, Lutz was an administrator with the school district he now heads — assistant superintendent for elementary instruction and Title I — before being tapped as interim superintendent and then superintendent.
Olson’s wasn’t the only departure from Elizabeth City’s city government in 2020.
Two months after Olson left, Amanda Boone resigned as city public utilities director and Suzanne Tungate resigned as city finance director. In November, city officials replaced Boone with Dwan A. Bell and Tungate with Evelyn Benton.
Benton, who was named interim finance director after Tungate’s resignation Oct. 31, has been with the city Finance Department for 31 years. Bell has 19 years of experience, including 17 in Elizabeth City’s Public Utilities Department and recent stints as public works director in Selma and Hertford.
Earlier in the summer, Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Parks and Recreation Department Director Dexter Harris also resigned. He was succeeded by Sean Clark, former Hampton, Va. Parks, Recreation and Leisure Services deputy director, who was hired on Oct. 20.
Councilor Darius Horton said the changes will bring fresh leadership to the city.
“I think we are in a better position than we have ever been since I have been on council,” said Horton, who is in his third term. “We are in a better place than we have ever been and I am very excited about the future. We have built a great team that can help meet the needs of Elizabeth City.”
Another longtime local government official also plans to leave at the end of the year.
Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management Coordinator Christy Saunders announced in April her plan to retire Dec. 31. Saunders, who been emergency management coordinator for the two counties since 1995, will be succeeded by Brian Parnell, who starts Jan. 4.
Parnell has been the Area 1 coordinator for the N.C. Division of Public Safety, Division of Emergency Management for the last seven years. Area 1 includes Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management as well as the emergency management agencies in Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Hertford and Perquimans counties.