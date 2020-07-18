City Manager Rich Olson told City Council last week that sending disconnection notices to delinquent utility customers is starting to stabilize cash flow in Elizabeth City’s electric fund.
The city began disconnecting customers past due on their utility bills earlier this month after being granted a waiver from Gov. Roy Cooper’s moratorium on utility disconnections. Cooper issued the moratorium, which expires July 29, as a way to prevent state residents who had lost jobs or hours because of the COVID-19 pandemic from having their utilities cut off for nonpayment.
Olson said Elizabeth City is the only city that has formally submitted a request for a waiver from Cooper’s order.
The governor’s executive order only covers residential customers but City Council in March had voted to treat residential and commercial customers the same, Olson said.
Olson said a guiding principle is that for residential accounts payment should not be more than $100.
In late June there were 133 commercial accounts totaling $205,059 that were delinquent.
The city sent disconnection notices to 55 commercial customers this month. So far 27 have paid and the city will continue collection activities, according to Olson.
This city has 2,500 residential and commercial accounts at least 30 days past due, Olson told council. He said the city had $5.89 million in the electric fund and after paying the power bill last week the cash balance would drop to $3.98 million.
Councilman Johnnie Walton asked whether the electric bills are now where they need to be.
Olson said the waiver is helping.
“The waiver will allow us to start disconnecting customers and what we have found unfortunately is that does get them in to pay their electric bill,” Olson said.
But Olson said the situation will remain difficult for a while.
“I still believe that our cash flow will dip in the month of August,” Olson said, adding he believes it will drop below $3 million.
It will probably be mid October or early November before cash flow gets above $4.5 million, Olson said.
“But we are in better shape?” Walton asked.
“We are in a lot better shape,” Olson said.
Mayor Bettie Parker said more people are coming in and paying their bills now.
“That’s a good thing,” Parker said. “The waiver did make a difference.”
Walton said he had heard customers were not being treated the same way.
“Are we treating people the same?” he asked.
Olson said the main difference for customers has to do with whether they have a pre-COVID balance that is past due.