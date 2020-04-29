Elizabeth City could face a state-mandated moratorium on development if improvements are not made to the city’s water and sewer systems in the coming years.
City Manager Rich Olson issued that dire warning to City Council and the mayor Monday night during his overview of next year’s proposed city budget.
The proposed $69 million spending plan includes a 2-percent increase in water rates and a 50-percent increase in sewer rates. The average customer would see a monthly increase of just over $11 a month if council agrees to the rate hikes.
One major sewer problem, Olson said, is stormwater flowing into the city’s wastewater system, which means that rain water has to be treated at the sewer plant. Because of excessive rain in February, the sewer plant exceeded its permitted capacity.
If council approves the water and sewer rate hikes, the city will spend $3.3 million to make improvements to the systems — mainly replacement of water and sewer lines — in next year’s budget and $15 million over the next 10 years.
“I know that is a lot of money,” Olson said of the improvements. “But I think we all agree that we’ve seen the shape of our water and sewer utility. If we cannot make a positive effort, we would not be surprised if the state put a building moratorium on us.”
Olson told council that he would provide a more detailed look at the proposed utility budget at future budget work sessions. The budget must be approved by June 30 and council has scheduled several work sessions next month.
The rate that city residents currently pay for sewer is below the state average. Olson said that affects the city’s ability to get grant money for improvements because most grant providers want a utility’s customers to be paying at least the state average.
“Our sewer rates have always been artificially low,” Olson said. “Right now, we have some of the cheapest sewer rates in the state of North Carolina, and that is affecting our ability to get grants.”
Not making improvements to the water and sewer system also affects the city’s ability to make street improvements, he said.
“The water and sewer lines in the streets have to be fixed before we can spend the money to fix the streets,” Olson said.
Olson told City Council months ago, before the coronavirus public health crisis began, that he planned to propose water and sewer rates increases to fund the needed improvements. Olson also was originally going to propose a 1.2-percent decrease in electrical rates to offset the water and sewer increases but COVID-19 changed those plans.
Because some of the city’s largest utility customers, including Elizabeth City State University and the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, along with a number of private retailers, are shuttered because of COVID-19 the city’s power sales have dropped between 20 and 25 percent. A warmer than expected winter also hurt power sales.
The decision to scrap the electric rate decrease shouldn’t affect consumers, he said.
“We have some of the lowest electric rates in the state of North Carolina, and on the eastern coast,” Olson said.
Olson also said that COVID-19 will reduce sales tax revenue and the collection rate on property taxes. The city is also going to lose revenue generated from utility late fees because those fees have been waived during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
Besides the water and sewer rate hikes, next year’s proposed budget also includes using $500,000 from city reserves and a 2-cent increase in the city’s property tax rate. The proposed property tax rate increase would generate $228,000.
City officials had several suggestions for reducing spending to avoid the need for the tax hike. One is cutting a comprehensive study to help chart the city’s future. The study is estimated to cost $100,000.
Councilor Billy Caudle also suggested eliminating the proposed $500-a-month pay raise for council members and the mayor.
“I can think of one cut that will pay for half of it,” he said.
Because of Gov. Roy Cooper’s order limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people, only Olson, Mayor Bettie Parker and the eight council members were allowed at Monday’s meeting. Only four councilors — Caudle, Jeannie Young, Kem Spence and Chris Ruffieux were in attendance, Councilors Johnnie Walton, Michael Brooks, Gabriel Adkins and Darius Horton did not attend the meeting.