Northeastern North Carolina quietly passed a milestone on Saturday: the second anniversary of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the region.
Albemarle Regional Health Services, the regional health agency that serves eight counties, reported on March 19, 2020 that a Pasquotank County man had contracted the then-relatively unknown respiratory illness after traveling outside the area.
Since then, more than 32,700 other lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the eight counties. ARHS officials note the figure doesn’t include COVID cases detected by in-home tests, which started to grow in use by the end of 2021.
The respiratory illness has taken a toll over the past two years, affecting everything from public health and education to commerce and personal interactions.
But the most impactful toll has been on human life: Complications from COVID have been cited as the cause of death for 406 residents of the eight counties, including one over age 65 in Bertie County last week and two people ages 50-64 — one in Bertie, the other in Chowan County — the week before that.
While the case counts and the death toll have garnered a lot of the attention over the past two years, the arrival of vaccines to fight COVID in early 2021 was also a major development.
According to ARHS, 115,000 residents have now received vaccinations against COVID thanks to what agency spokeswoman Amy Underhill called the “largest vaccination campaign in ARHS history.”
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data show all eight counties with fully vaccinated rates now above 50% for persons age 5 and older and two counties — Currituck and Camden — with rates above 60%.
One reason the two-year anniversary of the region’s first confirmed COVID-19 case passed so quietly on Saturday is arguably because of the success of ARHS’ vaccination campaign and other COVID-mitigation efforts.
After the omicron variant caused another spike in new COVID cases at the end of 2021, the number of new infections reported in the eight counties has plummeted over the past month.
As of Monday, fewer than 231 “countable” new cases had been reported in the past seven days, according to CDC data. Pasquotank (97) and Currituck (82) combined for the bulk of the new cases. Two counties — Chowan and Perquimans — had fewer than 10 cases each.
Positivity rates — the percentage of COVID tests that come back positive — have also plummeted across the region. As of Saturday, Chowan had the highest positivity rate: 3.96%. Only Currituck (2.4%) had a rate above 2% and two counties — Camden and Hertford — had “zero” positivity rates, the CDC data show.
CDC data on Wednesday also showed no new COVID hospitalizations in the eight counties over a seven-day period. Sentara Albemarle Medical Center’s dashboard also showed no COVID patients at the hospital as of Wednesday.
COVID cases at nursing homes also have dropped dramatically. As of Friday, ARHS was reporting only one remaining outbreak — 15 staff and five resident cases at Three Rivers Health & Rehabilitation Center in Windsor.
To find out how the region was faring as the second anniversary of the first confirmed COVID case was approaching, The Daily Advance posed the following questions to ARHS last week. Underhill’s responses follow.
TDA: Do you have some general reaction to what the region has been through with COVID the past two years and where we are now? Have we beaten COVID?
Underhill: The COVID-19 landscape looks different today than it did two years ago. As with any new or emerging pathogen and especially in the beginning of a pandemic such as COVID, when we do not have medicines or vaccines, interventions such as distancing, handwashing, and masking are extremely important and our primary defense. Thankfully, with more treatment options and a vaccine that has proven to be extremely effective, we can change our approach and navigate this pandemic much differently today than we did two years ago.
ARHS has worked tirelessly to help meet the needs of our communities during the pandemic. We have had wonderful support from our communities and partner agencies. As tools became available and the impacts of the virus shifted, our response and strategies evolved to meet the needs across the region, and we have learned so much. We are optimistic that we are moving forward from the pandemic and will continue to adapt our response from crisis mode to disease management. ...
Lab confirmed new and active cases have been at or below baseline since mid-February and have been the lowest they have been since last summer. We are very encouraged by these trends and are hopeful that will continue. While we expect to continue to see COVID activity, we expect it will become more endemic like flu or other respiratory viruses.
TDA: We saw recently that two of the counties in ARHS’ public health district are the “moderate” zone for transmission, four are in the “substantial” zone and only two are still in the “high” zone. What does that say about where we are with the virus?
Underhill: According to the Centers for Disease Control’s metrics as of yesterday, all of our counties are now classified as low community transmission.
TDA: We also noticed that Perquimans and Hertford now have reached the 50% threshold for persons 5 and older who are now fully vaccinated. How significant is that?
Underhill: Vaccines and boosters are widely available and help protect against severe illness, hospitalization, and death. The availability of the vaccine has been a true game changer and we are hopeful that the vaccine will be available for those 6 months to 4 years soon. Vaccines have always been a tried and true public health strategy and we are thankful for the technology and resources to get this vaccine out so efficiently. We continue to offer appointments for vaccines across the region and are continuing to educate our communities about the importance of vaccines and boosters.
TDA: What were the biggest challenges ARHS has faced over the past two years when it comes to confronting COVID-19? Was there anything about the virus that surprised you?
Underhill: One of the biggest challenges was ensuring that our community members had the most accurate and pertinent information on prevention and mitigation strategies in the onset of the pandemic and as the pandemic moved forward into the vaccine campaign making sure they were educated about the importance of the vaccine and the availability of it in the region.
TDA: Is there something that went more smoothly than you thought it would?
Underhill: While the pandemic presented numerous challenges, ARHS was extremely fortunate to have such amazing staff and partners willing to step up and go the extra mile to administer about 115,000 COVID vaccines — the largest vaccination campaign in ARHS history. Lessons learned will certainly impact our plans and future efforts but we could not be prouder of how ARHS and our emergency partners were represented at this time.
TDA: Even though new cases have fallen and the rate of transmission is lower, are there things about COVID or our reaction to it two years later that still concern you? Are there new variants we need to be concerned about?
Underhill: As with any virus and especially with an emerging pathogen as noted previously, shifts and drifts in the makeup of the virus are expected. The primary goal of any virus is to infect its host. When that gets harder, it learns how to adapt and we see new strains. Fortunately, the vaccine is proving to be helpful regardless of the strain that is presented. In addition, we will continue monitor all respiratory viruses and trends and use that data to educate the public on when it is necessary to take extra precautions to prevent spread of illness.
TDA: How has COVID changed public health in general and ARHS specifically over the past two years? Is the public more conscious about public health and protecting themselves?
Underhill: COVID has certainly given ARHS an opportunity to show our community the importance of public health and public health interventions. We believe the community has learned how important public health strategies are each and every day. People truly see the value now of handwashing, staying home when you are sick, and even how important both physical and mental health is each and every day. If we focus on these strategies we will positively impact the overall health of our communities.
TDA: ARHS has played a highly visible role in the community over the past two years. Do you see that role changing in any way now that cases have fallen?
Underhill: ARHS is certainly more visible in our communities because of the pandemic and this has given us an opportunity to educate so many about our programs and services, along with how public health ultimately impacts the health of our community. With this, we have broadened our relationships, creating additional partnerships that previously did not exist allowing us to connect our programs to new individuals, and our patients with new services.