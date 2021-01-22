Albemarle Regional Health Services was poised to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to 1,500 Pasquotank residents Wednesday at a clinic held at Pasquotank County High School.
In addition, some 900 does were slated to be administered Thursday.
The clinics this week implemented a system of pre-registration that ARHS is now moving away from in a return to first come, first serve clinics.
“We greatly appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we continue to navigate the largest pandemic vaccination response in our nation’s history,” said ARHS Director R. Battle Betts Jr. “Each week we are learning more about our capacity to respond to the need and demand region-wide and are adjusting our plans accordingly.”
Betts paid tribute to ARHS staff and county partners for their “selfless acts, battling frigid temperatures and long hours to get vaccines into arms.”
ARHS announced Thursday that it was moving away from pre-registration and would be announcing weekly clinics based on vaccine allocations in each county.
ARHS is receiving allotments of vaccine weekly and is planning clinics to meet demand region-wide based on current priority groups. The priority groups now are health care workers and people 65 and older.
Updated information, including clinic times and dates, will continue to be posted by ARHS at www.arhs-nc.org.
Bill and Judy Hiemer of Elizabeth City were among those receiving COVID-19 vaccinations Wednesday.
Bill Hiemer said he “absolutely” was glad he was able to get the vaccine.
“We were very happy to be able to get it,” he said.
Hiemer said he was impressed with how well organized the clinic was.
“It was quite a combined effort — very impressive,” Hiemer said.
He noted that ARHS, the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services and the N.C. Air National Guard all were involved in carrying out the vaccination clinic.
“Actually the National Guard gave me my shot,” Hiemer said.
Hiemer said he thought organizers did a good job of keeping traffic moving. The clinic was a drive-through event; those getting the vaccine were administered the shot as they sat in their vehicle.
“I thought it was great,” he said. “It was extremely well organized. Everybody was friendly and informative. It moved right along.”
Norma Comstock of Elizabeth City agreed that the traffic moved swiftly despite the large number of cars in line at the high school.
“I though it moved very well,” Comstock said. “I was expecting (high traffic volume) and just tried to be patient.”
She said she was willing to wait in line as long as necessary to receive the vaccination. She had been looking forward to getting vaccinated, she said.
“I feel like once I get the second shot I will feel really confident to get out” in public, Comstock said.
ARHS spokesman Amy Underhill said National Guardsmen are helping with logistics, registration, data entry, and administration of the vaccine at ARHS clinic sites throughout the region.
A total of four National Guard teams with six members each are currently assisting ARHS with vaccine clinics in the region.
Underhill noted that once the vaccine is approved for all ages, ARHS could be administering as many as 320,000 doses of the vaccine if everyone chooses to be vaccinated. That’s based on a total population figure of 160,000 in ARHS’ eight counties and each of those persons getting two doses of the vaccine.
“This is a daunting task for all local health departments when you consider that many, even in the ARHS region, have just two nurses who can do vaccinations on top of their other work,” Underhill said.
She called the vaccination campaign “our biggest challenge yet” in battling COVID-19.
“But this campaign brings hope and a much brighter light at the end of the tunnel,” Underhill said.
Underhill said ARHS is seeking to follow state and federal guidelines regarding priorities for who should receive the vaccine first.