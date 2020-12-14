Weather Alert

...A LINE OF SHOWERS AND A COLD FRONT WITH GUSTY WINDS WILL AFFECT EASTERN CAMDEN...PASQUOTANK...SOUTHERN PERQUIMANS...CURRITUCK...AND SOUTHEASTERN CHOWAN COUNTIES...THE SOUTHEASTERN CITY OF NORFOLK...THE EASTERN CITY OF CHESAPEAKE AND THE CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH... AT 109 PM EST, RADAR INDICATED SHOWERS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 16 MILES NORTHEAST OF KNOTTS ISLAND TO INDIANTOWN TO NEAR WESTOVER. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 25 MPH. IN ADDITION, A FRONT WAS LOCATED JUST BEHIND THE LINE OF SHOWERS. WIND GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE SHOWERS. IN ADDITION, GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH ARE POSSIBLE FOR A COUPLE OF HOURS AFTER THE FRONT MOVES THROUGH. THESE SHOWERS WILL BE NEAR... CURRITUCK AND INDIANTOWN AROUND 115 PM EST. OTHER LOCATIONS IMPACTED BY THESE SHOWERS INCLUDE RUDEE HEIGHTS, POPLAR BRANCH, SPOT, SAINT JOHNS, YEOPIM STATION, PUNGO, JACOCKS, LIGHT NIXON FORK, SPENCES CORNER AND GOOSE CREEK. STRONG WIND GUSTS ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE SHOWERS. THESE WIND GUSTS ARE CAPABLE OF KNOCKING DOWN TREE LIMBS, SMALL OR WEAKENED TREES, AND BLOWING AROUND TRASH CANS, POTTED PLANTS, LAWN FURNITURE, AND OTHER LIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS.