A full opening weekend schedule of movies at the Albemarle Movies 8 theater complex will be announced shortly before the eight-screen movie theater opens Feb. 26.
R/C Theatres Management Corporation announced the theatre’s opening last week, saying the animated “Tom and Jerry” will be one of the first movies that will be shown.
R/C Theatres President and CEO Scott Cohen said Monday that he is still working on the opening weekend schedule and that six different movies could be shown. Two of the eight screens may be reserved for the firm’s private theatre rental program.
“We have others (films), but we are just not ready to announce them yet,” Cohen said. “We are still working on that. There are movies opening this weekend (across the country) and I don’t know how they are going to do. We will have a good range of movies.’’
R/C Theatres is based in Reisterstown, Maryland, and operates a total of 13 theater complexes, including the Kill Devil Hills Movies 10 in Kill Devil Hills. Albemarle Movies 8 general manager Jason Wynne is a Camden native and was managing the Kill Devil Hills location before coming to R/C Theatres’ City Center West location.
The theater will feature the company’s own RCXtreme, which provides “total immersive sound” and a 28-foot by 50-foot wall-to-wall and floor-to-ceiling screen. It also features Buttkickers reverberating seats.
“RCX, the screen is bigger, the projector is stronger,” Cohen said. “The Buttkickers, if the (Star Wars) Millennium Falcon flies by overhead, not only do you hear it but you feel it. RCX brings up the level of everything and we do that to offer people a premium product.”
The theater complex was scheduled to open July 31 but those plans were delayed when Gov. Roy Cooper kept the state in Phase 2 of the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan. The delay kept film theaters across the state closed.
Movie theatres finally were allowed to reopen in October when Cooper moved the state into Phase 3 of the reopening plan.
Cohen said the company decided to delay Albemarle Movies 8’s opening due to a spike in COVID-19 numbers and the fact that some of the company’s other theatres “were not doing very well” after reopening.
“It was just a safer thing to keep it closed,” Cohen said.
The Kill Devil Hills theater complex reopened in December and “showed life,” so R/C Theatres made the decision to open the Elizabeth City theater on Feb. 26.
No one’s more ready than Cohen.
“It was killing me having a fully-equipped, brand-new theatre just sitting there,” he said of the Albemarle Movies 8. “We have decided it is time to stick our toe into the water.”
When it opens, the theatre initially will be open Friday through Sunday and on Tuesdays for “Bargain Tuesday, which will feature reduced-admission prices.
Cohen hopes to be open seven days a week sooner rather than later.
“It depends first on the amount of attendance,” Cohen said. “If we get a huge response, the first thing we would do is add shows. I would love to be open seven days a week. It will depend on product supply and customer demand.”
RC Theatres has gone to great lengths to provide a safe environment for movie-goers, Cohen said. To ensure everyone remains safe, patrons will be socially distanced in the theater and the wearing of facemasks will be required at all times, except when eating and drinking.
Tickets can be purchased online and each theatre will be thoroughly cleaned between showings. Start times will also be staggered in order to avoid large gatherings of people in the lobby.
“Theatres are incredibly safe inside a modern theatre,” Cohen said. “You will be more than 6 feet apart. When you are at a movie you are looking forward at a high screen and you are not supposed to be talking.’’
The new theatre will offer an expanded snack bar that offers hot items and beer and wine. The theatre will employ two full-time employees and around a dozen part-time workers when it opens.