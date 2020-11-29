Fewer stores were offering one-day Black Friday deals this year and many opened a bit later, but shoppers still found ways to find bargains and enjoy the day after Thanksgiving.
Many found their way to Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Elizabeth City.
The manager, who only agreed to give his first name, Paul, said customer turnout Friday morning was brisk but no match for previous years.
“It’s a little bit slower than it was last year,” he said. “It’s still good business but a little bit slow.”
Paul said one factor affecting the pace Friday might have been the decline in the number of stores opening early for Black Friday.
Ollie’s, which opened at 5 a.m., would typically be a second or third stop for many shoppers, Paul said. This year, however, a lot of people started their Black Friday shopping at Ollie’s.
“It’s definitely picking back up,” he said as shoppers were steadily walking into the store around 12:30 p.m. “We should catch up.”
Richard Steele was with a group of shoppers who had come from the Outer Banks to Elizabeth City to take advantage of deals at Olllie’s and Harbor Freight.
“We don’t have a lot of stores at the beach,” Steele said.
His shopping cart at Ollie’s was filled with Christmas ornaments and “just some small stuff,” he said.
Steele said one of his main motivations for shopping on Friday was to have something to do on the morning after Thanksgiving.
“These are mostly get-out-of-the-house gifts,” Steele said.
Junius Johnson of Elizabeth City also was shopping at Ollie’s Friday morning. He said he didn’t really think of it as Black Friday shopping. He said he came to buy one particular item.
“I just came to get me an air fryer,” Johnson said as he loaded his purchase into his vehicle.
Erin Gray was loading the trunk of her car with several bags filled with items she had purchased at Ollie’s.
Gray, who lives in Elizabeth City, said she was doing a little bit of shopping for Black Friday deals as well as just some shopping in general.
While she didn’t come across any savings she’d describe as “tremendous,” she did find a few bargains.
“There have been some good deals,” she said.