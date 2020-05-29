The COVID-19 pandemic eliminated a lot of things this year, including the traditional sendoff to kindergarten that pre-K teachers like to give their students.
Disappointed the closing of school buildings in March meant they wouldn’t get to formally say goodbye to their students, Pamela Winslow, a pre-K teacher at Sheep-Harney Elementary School, and teacher assistant Shelia Lee decided to do something about it.
On Tuesday, they spent almost all day at Waterfront Park in Elizabeth City, reuniting individually with their class’s 18 students.
To ensure students’ safety because of the pandemic, each student was given a scheduled appointment to meet with Winslow and Lee at the park and both teachers wore a facemask.
Besides getting a photo taken in their cap and gown, each pre-K student was presented a bag containing Hershey’s kisses and a single penny. Included was the following message: “I packed these hugs and kisses because I’ll miss you ... and a penny for good luck when the school year is new.”
Students also had an opportunity to get a juice box and an individually wrapped snack cake. Their parents were also handed a photo taken on the child’s first day of school.
One of the students who came by for the waterfront ceremony was Harper Simpson, 5.
“Harper has really missed y’all,” her mother, Jennifer Simpson, said to Winslow and Lee. “Y’all have done such a good job for all of them.”
Simpson said she appreciated the opportunity for her daughter to see her teachers again.
“It means a lot,” she said. “She has missed her friends. She has missed her teachers.”
Simpson said she appreciates all that teachers have done to communicate with students and parents during the pandemic.
Harper also benefited from attending the pre-K program, Simpson said.
“She loved it,” she said. “It has been a great experience for her.”
Harper will be enrolling in kindergarten at Pasquotank Elementary School this fall.
Her father, Josh Simpson, said pre-K has helped her be ready for kindergarten.
“They have done a lot,” he said. “Mrs. Winslow and Mrs. Lee have been great.”
Harper agreed with her dad, saying she’s ready for kindergarten and is looking forward to it.
Josh Simpson said he also appreciated the waterfront mini-ceremony that Winslow and Simpson put together for students.
“It’s very thoughtful,” he said.
“I’m sorry this was all we could do,” Winslow told Harper and her parents.
“I appreciate it,” Jennifer Simpson assured her.
Lee said it was great to see the kids again.
“That’s the most important thing because we miss these little babies,” she said.