An island beach in the Caribbean is the setting of College of The Albemarle’s first drama performance of the 2021-22 season. The musical is a collaboration between COA and Elizabeth City State University students and members of the community.
"Once on This Island" opens at 10 a.m. Thursday in COA’s Performing Arts Center. Additional performances will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday. The performances continue Friday through Sunday, Oct. 8-10, at the same show times.
"Once on This Island" employs a trio of social themes — classism, racism and colorism — in telling the story of Ti Moune, a peasant girl who falls in love with Daniel, a young man who hails from a wealthy family on the other side of the island. Daniel, whose skin complexion is lighter than the peasants’, is a descendant of white European colonists and persons they enslaved.
The musical also uses storytelling to impart history to younger audiences. Mariah Schierer, who is manager of the Performing Arts Center, is directing the local performance, which is based on an original play by Lynn Ahrens and Steven Flaherty.
"Once on This Island" opens with the telling of the story of Ti Moune. When she was a young child, a furious storm stirred up by Agwé, the god of water and one of four gods and goddesses, strikes Ti Moune’s village. Many lives are lost in the storm, including Ti Moune’s parents, but the gods spare her life. The next morning, Ti Moune is discovered in a tree by two peasants named Mama Euralie and Ton Ton Julian. The couple adopt the newly orphaned child.
Years later, as an adult, Ti Moune is unsure of her purpose in life. She grew up believing her life was spared by the gods because she was special.
“She grows up thinking she has a special destiny,” Schierer said. “She gets a little too big for her britches.”
Ti Moune meets and falls in love with Daniel in an incident arranged in a bet between Erzulie, the goddess of love, and Page Ge, the god of death. The story continues with Ti Moune forging a soul-promising deal. Papa Ge and Erzulie, who recognize that the social differences between Ti Moune and Daniel will make it unlikely for a relationship, wait to see which prevails — love or death.
"Once on This Island" features Kaiden Jones as Ti Moune and PAC-veteran Richard Merrick as Daniel. The gods and goddesses are performed by Janine Simpson, as Asaka, Mother of Earth; Isaiah Marshall, as Papa Ge; Sean Whidbey, as Agwé, and O’Maria Seller as Erzulie.
Christian Bogues fills the role of Ton Ton Julian and Essence Hunter plays Mama Euralie.
Schierer said the social themes the story addresses make "Once on This Island" applicable to today’s society.
“That’s what makes this show so powerful,” she said. “Because it’s still relevant. It’s still true.”
"Once on This Island" is not a happy story, she said. That’s one reason Schierer chose the play.
“Communities can be separated by the stupidest of things” like racism, she said.
The stage setting basically remains a beach scene throughout the performance and even includes six cubic yards of sand hauled in by Stevenson Sand Inc. of Elizabeth City, Schierer said.
Advanced tickets range in price from $18 for adults to $8.50 for students and children and can be purchased online at COA’s website at albemarle.edu. At the home page, scroll down to News & Events and follow the show’s link. Or call the COA box office at 252-335-9050.