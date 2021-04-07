Students, faculty and staff of Elizabeth City State University were able to receive the “one-and-done” Johnson & Johnson vaccine at a clinic on campus Tuesday.
“I feel better now,” said Scott White, an ECSU senior who received the vaccine at the K.E. White Center on campus.
White said he was glad to get a vaccine that only requires one dose. Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, both of which require two doses to be effective, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires a single dose.
White said both of his parents were already fully vaccinated and he wanted to get vaccinated mainly for his grandparents’ sake.
Jada Jones, a sophomore from Portsmouth, Virginia, acknowledged being “just a little bit” nervous before receiving her vaccination Tuesday, but said she needs it because of underlying health conditions.
“It’s really because I have asthma,” Jones said. “And I work at a day care.”
Sydnee Lyons, a sophomore from Raleigh, said her parents encouraged her to get vaccinated. She said she may be able to go more places and be more active now that she is fully vaccinated.
Kevon Price, a junior from Roanoke Rapids, said he’s glad to be vaccinated. He’s hoping everyone else will be, too.
“The sooner everybody gets the shot, the sooner we can return to normalcy,” Price said.
Price said some of his friends also planned to get the vaccine Tuesday. A few others, he said, are waiting to see how it goes for people they know before deciding whether to get vaccinated.
There will be additional opportunities for students, staff and faculty to get vaccinated on campus today and Thursday.
About 100 students, staff and faculty pre-registered for the Tuesday clinic, according to Crystal Keyes, ECSU’s director of student health services. The university contracted with Optum to administer the vaccines.
Campus officials chose to offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the clinic because it allows students to be fully vaccinated before they leave for the summer, Keyes said. The other two vaccines require waiting periods between doses of up to several weeks.
In addition to this week’s clinics for students, staff and faculty, ECSU will be hosting vaccination clinics for community members next week, Keyes said. The campus also plans to operate mobile clinics capable of taking the vaccine to residents.
Keyes said sponsors of this week’s clinics included Black Voters Matter, which helped with food, Day One Relief, and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
Student Government Association President Jimmy Chambers came out to help set up the food and water and to encourage students to get vaccinated. He said he had already received both doses of the Moderna vaccine.
“We just wanted to offer it to our students,” Chambers said of the vaccine. He said the university wants students to be safe as they leave for the summer.
Keyes said students volunteered to make phone calls to other students to encourage them to get vaccinated. They also plan to make phone calls to people in the community when ECSU’s community clinics begin next week, she said.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered at ECSU this week was a direct allocation and not part of the Albemarle Regional Health Services’ allocation of about 1,000 doses of the one-dose vaccine, according to Amy Underhill, a spokeswoman for the regional health agency.
“We will primarily be targeting the jail, migrant, and homeless populations with this allocation,” Underhill said of ARHS’ 1,000 doses. “We should also have some available for specific requests by appointment at any of our ARHS locations.”