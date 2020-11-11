Editor’s note: The following is the Rev. Carroll Bundy’s first-hand account of a mission his squad performed while stationed in Iraq in 2004. Bundy is now a local pastor.
The Bradley fighting vehicles pull up and stop. Third Platoon’s Bravo Section has delivered Third Squad to its release point.
We all hear the mechanical releases and the whine of an electric motor as the driver pushes a button to lower the back ramp. It’s time for the dismounts to go to work.
Being the senior “dude” in the back I have a reserved seat near the door. I have a headset on so I can talk to the crew and eavesdrop over the platoon frequency. Two small periscope windows in the back would give a decent view of what is behind us — if it weren’t dark out.
I am the first out of our vehicle. I step carefully off the ramp and take a hard right to head for the front of the vehicle. The rest of the team are close on my heels. The driver raises the ramp as the last man clears the door.
This morning our target is in front of us. I am not sure exactly how far away, but I have a general idea and know which direction based on the way the Bradley is pointing. Plus, the Bradley’s commander has been talking to me the last few minutes, letting me know where we are and what he sees.
Sunrise is almost two hours away. But there are some lights from the houses that are very close by. The two Bradleys have brought our squad as far south toward the intended destination as they can safely come. The street is too tight for them maneuver much further. We will have to walk the rest of the way.
Which is fine with me. This will give us a chance to become better oriented to the area and allow us to come in quieter.
Days like this one, quiet is good. There is something about being let out of a large, loud metal box in the dark that takes some getting used to. While I know from experience that the Bradley can take a lot of what the enemy has to throw at us, I always feel some relief at being let out with the squad to do our own thing.
Five minutes prior to the drop-off, I attached my night vision goggles to my helmet, then turned on my GPS, and two-way radio. The latter two items were my own personal equipment; they’re smaller, lighter, and easier to operate than the military versions that I locked away in the bottom of a duffle bag back at the barracks.
As I round the front of our vehicle, I can see the other half of the squad emerging from the lead Bradley. With my squad together we set out single file toward the target. My GPS tells me we are about 600 meters away. We have about 10 minutes to be in place, before the raid begins.
Did I say quiet? I forgot about the dogs. They’re constantly barking. And it seems like every other house has one.
It’s cool for August in Iraq. The temperature is in the low to mid 80s. Still, I can feel the sweat starting.
I don’t know what the other guys are thinking during our walk, but I’m going over everything in my mind. The night before I had made sure there were fresh batteries in my GPS and NVGs and a good charge on my radio. In my right cargo pocket I have my Army Issue Mag light. I was using a mini mag light to read the screen of the GPS.
My weapon is clean. I emptied all of my magazines the night before and replaced each round carefully with strategically placed tracer rounds.
Over and over I try to remember the details of last night’s briefings. I am trying to make a mental picture of the map on the wall in our room.
I make sure we keep our spacing and do several headcounts during our brief walk; I don’t want to lose or gain anyone. It’s still dark out but we have enough light to see each other.
During our patrol the day before, we walked through this same neighborhood. I had known then about today’s raid, but I was not sure which house it would be.
I remember from the pictures we looked at last night the general description of the houses we planned to set up around. I was pretty sure I would recognize them when we got there. I knew the GPS would tell me when we reached the preset coordinates.
But if something happened and we walked past the house, we would run into our First Squad coming up from the south. Their two Bradleys had dropped them off just moments before we reached our own drop-off point. They would be more than happy to turn us around, and remind us of our navigational errors for a long time to come. It’s only fair; I would do the same to them. Nothing like a little peer pressure to make sure we get it right.
Three hundred meters to go. We are now in “town.” It’s not like you would imagine unless you had seen the pictures: narrow dirt roads. houses right on the street, ruts, potholes, gulleys, alleyways, and trash.
We have a canal to our right. Here there is a “Y” in the road. One way goes kind of straight ahead and the other bears to the right. The point man stays with the path next to the canal and makes the turn to the right. I check the GPS again and the arrow shows us heading in the right general direction.
The point man is using a flashlight here and there to see where to walk, checking out the alleys as he passes by. With the house lights, we really can’t use the night vision goggles. The shadows have potholes, blind spots, and who knows what else in them. We stay alert for other people who may be out and about.
One hundred meters, and I send up my last warning about distance to the squad. This morning I am the number four man in the march. We are getting close. It is still too dark to really recognize much from yesterday.
I hear the beep from my GPS, just as I recognize a landmark I had been looking for. I give the signal to turn left. Our point man had just turned to head up the alley we were to set up in, when we see the blink of a light from the other squad ahead of us. They were in place.
Silently, our squad splits up, with the trail team taking up blocking positions on the path we just came from and the lead team headed east, up the alley beside the target house. Our job this morning is to keep anyone from leaving the house from the north or the east.
We are just getting into position when the vehicles containing the assault elements come flying around the corner and stop in front of the house. The timing was very close. Good, but close.
We have a dog up the alley that is going crazy at the last man in my team. He is trying to keep his eye on the dog and at the same time make sure no one walks up on us. I hear the knock on the door. Then the rustle of people rushing in the house. Not much else.
With the noise of the barking dog, and us being on the back side of the house, we really can’t hear much of what is going on. I am standing between a gate at the back of the house and the street we came up. I am in the alley and have a clear view to the street. I have a machine-gunner behind me covering the gate. I’m looking more toward the road.
Once the signal is given the house is secure, I ease back out to the road to check on my other team. As I’m standing there we have our first customer coming down the road the way we came.
I go out to meet him. I turn him around and send him away. It took a few moments of gesturing for him to understand, but he left.
It’s not long before I see about 5 or 6 people have been detained and are being led to waiting trucks. They drive off.
We get the signal to move out, and as silently as we had come, both squads move back out toward their rides.
It’s still dark out as we make our way back north. We’re still checking the alleys and dark corners as we go. Normally we wouldn’t return the same way we came, but we really didn’t have that option this morning.
Arriving back at the Bradleys, we check to make sure everyone has all their equipment and load up. Each team is back in the same ride as before. Each man is back in the same seat.
The door slowly shuts with that same whining noise. As the locks set to hold it closed, I say a silent prayer of thanks for the protection granted us this morning. I also allow myself to relax for the first time.