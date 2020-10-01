CAMDEN — One woman escaped with serious injuries from a fire that left another woman dead Wednesday afternoon in Camden.
Firefighters from South Camden Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire at 114 Mercer Lane in Camden and found a body inside the house.
Sheriff Kevin Jones said Thursday morning that another woman made it out of the house and was being treated at a hospital in Norfolk, Virginia.
Jones said that once investigators are able to speak with the woman at the hospital they should be able to release the names of the two women.
Firefighters from the Elizabeth City Fire Department and Crawford Volunteer Department were also among those who responded to the blaze.
Fire investigators from the State Bureau of Investigation have been called in to investigate the cause of the fire, Jones said. He explained Thursday morning that involvement of state authorities is standard when someone dies in a fire.
The fire was reported by someone who drove by and reported seeing smoke coming from the house, Jones said.
The one-story brick and siding house was a total loss, according to the sheriff.