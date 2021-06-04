One of the three deputies who fired their weapons at Andrew Brown Jr. on April 21, killing the Elizabeth City man in his vehicle, has resigned from the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office.
The two other deputies involved in Brown's shooting have returned to work, Sheriff Tommy Wooten said.
Cpl. Aaron Llewellen advised the Sheriff’s Office that he is resigning on June 30, Wooten said in a statement. According to the sheriff, Llewellen, who has been on administrative leave, will be using his accrued leave time until the date of his resignation.
Wooten's statement did not list the reason for Llewellen's resignation. A county official said no reason was given.
The two other deputies who fired at Brown, Investigator Daniel Meads and Deputy Robert Morgan, have returned to active duty. Meads returned to work on Tuesday and Morgan came back to work on Wednesday, Wooten said.
Both had been on administrative leave since Brown was shot and killed as seven deputies were executing arrest and search warrants at his Perry Street residence on April 21. Deputies fired a total of 14 shots at Brown, hitting him twice, according to a medical examiner's report. One of the rounds fired by deputies struck Brown in the back of the head, killing him.
Wooten said Llewellen, Meads, Morgan were the only three of the deputies who fired their weapons at Brown during the fatal encounter. The other four deputies, initially also placed on administrative leave, returned to active duty weeks ago.
District Attorney Andrew Womble announced May 18 that none of the deputies will face criminal charges in connection with Brown's shooting. Womble said the deputies' fatal shooting of Brown was justified because Brown tried to use his vehicle as a weapon, placing the deputies' lives at risk.
The announcement comes a day after state civil rights leaders and local grassroots activists met in Washington, D.C., with U.S. Justice Department officials to discuss Brown's shooting death.
U.S. Department of Justice officials declined to provide details of the Thursday meeting or comment on the specific requests made by activists. They reiterated that the FBI is proceeding with an investigation of Brown's shooting.
“As stated in April, the FBI Charlotte Field Office has opened a federal civil rights investigation into the police-involved shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.," a DOJ spokesperson said. "Agents will work closely with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina and the Civil Rights Division at the Department of Justice to determine whether federal laws were violated. This will include reviewing evidence and materials obtained by the local investigation."
Noting the ongoing investigation, the spokesperson declined to comment further.
The Elizabeth City group gave DOJ officials a specific list of demands at Thursday's meeting. According to the state NAACP's website, the demands include:
• Release of the full body camera videos of Brown’s shooting death to his family and the public;
• Appointment of a special prosecutor who can ensure full independence of a federal civil rights investigation into Brown’s death;
• Passage of federal and state legislation for police accountability and reform;
• “Pattern-or-practice” investigations into the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office in the 1st Judicial District of North Carolina;
• Arrest and full prosecution of any law enforcement officer found to have committed wrongful murder.