One person died in a single-vehicle accident in Perquimans County Saturday night, Perquimans Emergency Management reported early Sunday.
The accident happened near the intersection of Lake Road and Chapanoke Road and was reported Saturday at 8:37 p.m., emergency management said in a press release.
InterCounty Fire Department Chief Bobby Swayne, whose department responded to the accident scene, said in the release that "extensive extrication" was required to remove an occupant from the vehicle and that the person died at the scene.
No other details, including the person's name, were released. The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the accident, the release stated.
The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the incident as did a Nightingale air ambulance from Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and the medical examiner’s office, the release states.