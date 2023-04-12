One of two men sought for firing a rifle at a Pasquotank sheriff's deputy while fleeing his pursuit is in custody following an intensive manhunt.
Sean Mulford was apprehended late Tuesday night, the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office said in a press release. Details of Mulford's arrest were not immediately available.
Mulford has been identified as the passenger in a stolen truck that fled when a sheriff's deputy attempted to stop it on Main Street Extended north of Elizabeth City Tuesday morning. During the ensuing pursuit, a person in the passenger seat pointed a rifle outside the window and fired about three times at the deputy, sheriff's officials said. Neither the deputy nor his vehicle was struck by the gunfire, a sheriff's official said.
The two men then disappeared into a wooded area near the Foxhaven subdivision off Main Street Extended. An intensive manhunt of the area resulted in Mulford's arrest late Tuesday night.
Mulford was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor resist, delay and obstruct. Sheriff's officials said Mulford was set to appear before a magistrate late Tuesday night where conditions of his release would be set. Those conditions weren't immediately known Wednesday.
Warrants have also been obtained for the alleged driver of the pickup, Bradley Allen Ferris, on charges of felony fleeing to elude arrest and felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Sheriff's officials earlier on Tuesday had identified Ferris, 43, of the 2100 block of Shady Drive, Elizabeth City, as a person of interest in the incident. He is still being sought.
Ferris, who has brown hair and brown eyes, is believed to be 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weigh about 290 pounds, according to the Sheriff's Office. Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office at 252-338-2191 or the Crimeline at 252-335-5555.