Even though thousands of votes have already been cast by mail for the Nov. 3 general election — and several thousand more are expected — local elections officials are still expecting record turnout for one-stop voting that begins in North Carolina today.
As of Tuesday, 505,946 voters statewide have already cast a ballot, which is 7 percent of all registered voters. Pasquotank County voters have already cast 1,275 votes, outpacing the 494 voters who cast an absentee ballot in 2016. What’s more, another 2,463 Pasquotank voters have requested a mail-in ballot for the election.
Even with that many mail-in votes either cast or expected, Pasquotank Board of Elections officials are preparing for higher-than-usual turnout for one-stop voting. To comply with social distancing guidelines, the elections board has moved one-stop voting to the K.E. White Center on the Elizabeth City State University campus.
Pasquotank will also extend weekday voting hours, which start at 8 a.m., to 7:30 p.m. Voters can also vote early on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 24, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and on Saturday Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pasquotank voters can also vote early for the first time on a Sunday on Oct. 25 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
“The first day is always one of the busiest,” said Pasquotank Board of Elections Director Emma Tate. “The weekend days will be busy. I think more people will utilize early voting because they can choose what day they want to come in and we also have longer hours. We have extended weekday hours beyond the normal business day.”
When voters arrive at the K.E. White Center’s ballroom, they’ll find six separate voter check-in stations and two more tables to pick up ballots. There also will be numerous voting stations spread out across the large ballroom. Partitions have been installed to separate voters and poll workers and social distancing markers will be in place both inside and outside the building in case of long lines. There is also a sanitizing station.
“We had to move to this room because the State Board of Elections said our normal room was not big enough to safely social distance,” Tate said. “We are very grateful to Elizabeth City State University for allowing us to use this room to help the people in Pasquotank have safe access to cast their vote.’’
Pasquotank will use 32 poll workers each day, split into two 16-person shifts. There will be a greeter to guide people to one of the six check-in stations and another poll worker on each shift that will clean the voting location.
Curbside voting is also available at the White Center for voters who can’t enter the polling site. Four poll workers will be assigned to curbside voting.
Voters are being strongly encouraged to wear a facemask but one will not be required to vote. Free masks will be available at the White Center.
Some voters actually thought early voting began on Wednesday. After several tried to vote Wednesday, elections officials put a sign outside the White Center stating that voting starts today. Tate said she expects a line when voting begins at 8 a.m.
“I have had at least 10 people tell me that they want to be the first one to vote,” Tate said.
In Currituck County, 585 voters had cast a ballot and another 1,051 had requested ballots as of Tuesday. That compares to 2016, when 364 Currituck voters cast absentee ballots.
Despite those totals, Currituck elections officials likewise are expecting a large turnout for one-stop voting.
Currituck Board of Elections Chairman B. Gary McGee said the county has moved one-stop voting from the elections office to Courtroom C in the Judicial Center. He said the move will allow the county to accommodate more voters while practicing COVID-19 social distancing protocols.
“We are sanitizing every voting booth after each use,” McGee said. “We are using disposable pens. We are taking a lot of precautions. We are anticipating an increase of voters using one-stop voting.”
Currituck voters can cast ballots in Courtroom C week days during early voting from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. They can also cast early ballots on Saturday, Oct. 17, and Saturday, Oct. 24, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Camden elections officials couldn’t be reached for this story. However, mail-in voting there has also been high. As of Tuesday, 229 ballots had been cast for the Nov. 3 election and another 442 had requested ballots. That compares to 121 cast in the last presidential election.
Camden voters will still cast ballots at the county elections office. Weekday voting will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Camden voters can also cast ballots on the three Saturdays during the early period: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 17 and 24, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Statewide, 1,332,206 voters have requested an absentee ballot. Just under 200,000 voters cast absentee ballots in 2016. The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 27.
Voters can of course wait until election day, Nov. 3, to cast their ballot, when polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.