CURRITUCK — Although he has announced that he has ceased campaigning for a school board seat in Currituck County, newly appointed state Rep. Paul O'Neal said Wednesday he has yet given any thought to what he would do if he received the most votes in the Nov. 8 school board election.

State elections officials said this week that if O'Neal were to get the most votes in the contest with Dana Parker for the Poplar Branch seat on the Currituck County Board of Education, then he would be declared the winner of the election.