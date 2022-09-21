...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 10 PM Thursday to 7 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
CURRITUCK — Although he has announced that he has ceased campaigning for a school board seat in Currituck County, newly appointed state Rep. Paul O'Neal said Wednesday he has yet given any thought to what he would do if he received the most votes in the Nov. 8 school board election.
State elections officials said this week that if O'Neal were to get the most votes in the contest with Dana Parker for the Poplar Branch seat on the Currituck County Board of Education, then he would be declared the winner of the election.
The State Board of Elections, in an advisory message to the Currituck County Board of Elections that was shared with The Daily Advance by state elections officials, said: "there is nothing for the county board to do here. It is too late for the candidate to withdraw, since this is not a partisan contest."
The state elections board message notes that O'Neal, who was appointed this week to the vacant seat in the 6th House District, has not become disqualified from running for school board because of that appointment.
"A candidate who currently holds office is still eligible to run for another office," the message states. "That person just cannot hold two elective offices at once. So, if the candidate wins election, the county board would certify him as the winner. Then, it would be up to the candidate whether to resign one office to take another, or decline to assume the office they’ve won."
The state board explained that if a candidate in O'Neal's situation declines to assume office after winning the election, "then the current officeholder holds over in office until a person is appointed to fill the vacancy. The vacancy would be filled by the board of education."
Parker said Tuesday that she wanted her supporters to know it's still important to vote, since O'Neal is still on the ballot. She said she wants the decision made by a vote of the people, not an appointment by the school board.