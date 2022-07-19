CURRITUCK — A former longtime Currituck commissioner announced Tuesday he’ll seek appointment to a vacancy in the state House if the current holder of the seat is appointed to an impending vacancy in the state Senate.
Paul O’Neal, who served a total of 20 years on the Currituck Board of Commissioners, said he hopes to replace state Rep. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, as House District 6 representative if Hanig is appointed, as expected, to fill an impending vacancy in the 1st Senate District.
State Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, the current occupant of the 1st Senate District seat, announced last week he plans to resign July 31 to pursue work as a lobbyist. Steinburg lost his bid for re-election in the May 17 GOP primary to state Sen. Norm Sanderson, R-Pamlico.
“I have roots here in northeastern North Carolina and have been incredibly blessed to serve my neighbors over the years,” O’Neal said in a press release, announcing his interest in the House District 6 seat. “I hope to be able to fill this vacancy for the remainder of the year to continue advocating for our region.”
Reached Tuesday evening, O’Neal said the appointment to Hanig’s vacant seat — once Hanig is appointed to complete Steinburg’s unexpired term — presents a unique opportunity for him “to serve constituents of the region for the rest of the year.”
“I’ve been active in politics and local government and served on a lot of boards, so I thought it would be a great thing to finish Bobby’s term and serve the people of northeastern North Carolina for five months,” O’Neal said.
He noted that the 6th District Hanig currently represents “will be going away” at the conclusion of Hanig’s term at the end of December. The district, which includes Currituck, will be reshuffled into the newly drawn 1st House District that will be represented by state Rep. Eddie Goodwin, R-Chowan, who is running unopposed in this fall’s general election.
The current 6th House District includes Currituck, Dare, Hyde and Pamlico counties. O’Neal said he is familiar with the district because his mother’s family is from Pamlico, his father’s family is from Currituck, and he’s spent time in both Dare and Hyde counties.
O’Neal, who last held elected office in 2016, said he hasn’t heard whether anyone else is interested in filling Hanig’s seat once it becomes vacant. Hanig told The Daily Advance earlier this week that he’s the lone candidate to fill Steinburg’s seat.
Hanig said the Republican executive committees in each of the 11 counties in the current 1st Senate District are expected to vote before the end of the month on naming Steinburg’s replacement. The recommendation will then go to state Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, and then to Gov. Roy Cooper for approval.
It is likely the GOP committees in the four counties making up the current 6th House District will do the same when replacing Hanig. But that could not be confirmed Tuesday evening.
If Hanig is appointed to Steinburg’s seat in the Senate and O’Neal to Hanig’s vacant seat in the House, the two former Currituck commissioners will serve together in Raleigh during the remaining five months of the year. O’Neal said he is looking forward to that.
“Rep. Bobby Hanig has done an outstanding job serving the people of House District 6 since 2018, and I look forward to the opportunity to work with him in Raleigh,” he said.
Meanwhile, Hanig continues to seek a state Senate seat in his own right, albeit in another district. He’s a candidate in the newly configured 3rd Senate District that includes five of 11 counties in the current 1st Senate District, including Currituck and Camden. He faces Democrat Valerie Jordan of Warren County in the November general election.
O’Neal said winning appointment to the state House seat won’t affect his campaign for the Currituck Board of Education. O’Neal, a 20-year member of the College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees, is seeking the open Poplar Branch seat on the Currituck school board currently held by Karen Etheridge, who is not seeking re-election. His opponent in the Nov. 8 non-partisan election is Dana Parker of Aydlett.
Staff Writer Paul Nielsen contributed to this report.