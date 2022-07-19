CURRITUCK — A former longtime Currituck commissioner announced Tuesday he’ll seek appointment to a vacancy in the state House if the current holder of the seat is appointed to an impending vacancy in the state Senate.

Paul O’Neal, who served a total of 20 years on the Currituck Board of Commissioners, said he hopes to replace state Rep. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, as House District 6 representative if Hanig is appointed, as expected, to fill an impending vacancy in the 1st Senate District.