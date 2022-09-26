Paul O'Neal sworn in

Paul O’Neal (center) is sworn in as a state representative in North Carolina’s 6th House District at the Currituck County Judicial Center by Currituck Clerk of Superior Court Ray Matusko (left) on Friday. O’Neal’s family members are on the right.

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance

CURRITUCK — Although state Rep. Paul O’Neal has announced he is no longer campaigning for a school board seat in Currituck County, the newly sworn-in state legislator still has not clarified what he would do if he receives the most votes in the Nov. 8 election.

O’Neal, R-Currituck, was sworn in as a state lawmaker representing North Carolina’s 6th House District on Friday. He was appointed to fill the unexpired term of state Rep. Bobby Hanig who resigned to accept appointment as a state senator in the 1st Senate District. Hanig replaced former state Sen. Bob Steinburg, who resigned at the end of July.