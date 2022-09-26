Paul O’Neal (center) is sworn in as a state representative in North Carolina’s 6th House District at the Currituck County Judicial Center by Currituck Clerk of Superior Court Ray Matusko (left) on Friday. O’Neal’s family members are on the right.
CURRITUCK — Although state Rep. Paul O’Neal has announced he is no longer campaigning for a school board seat in Currituck County, the newly sworn-in state legislator still has not clarified what he would do if he receives the most votes in the Nov. 8 election.
O’Neal, R-Currituck, was sworn in as a state lawmaker representing North Carolina’s 6th House District on Friday. He was appointed to fill the unexpired term of state Rep. Bobby Hanig who resigned to accept appointment as a state senator in the 1st Senate District. Hanig replaced former state Sen. Bob Steinburg, who resigned at the end of July.
O’Neal, who had filed to run for the Poplar Branch Township seat on the Currituck Board of Education, announced last week that he was suspending his campaign after learning that the state Constitution bars him from serving simultaneously as both a state lawmaker and a school board member.
A statement from a state elections official last week, however, indicated that O’Neal would still be declared the winner of the Nov. 8 election if he were to garner the most votes. The official said O’Neal’s name will remain on the ballot and that he is not disqualified from running for the school board seat because of his appointment to the Legislature. He’s only barred from holding the two offices should he win the election.
Dana Parker, the only candidate now actively campaigning for the Poplar Branch school board seat, told The Daily Advance last week she wants voters to understand that she is not automatically the winner of the Nov. 8 election just because of O’Neal’s decision to suspend his campaign.
Parker said she wants the decision made by a vote of the people, not an appointment by the school board.
The state board of elections explained last week that if a candidate in O’Neal’s situation declines to assume office after winning the election, “then the current officeholder holds over in office until a person is appointed to fill the vacancy. The vacancy would be filled by the board of education.” That would be board Chairwoman Karen Etheridge, who declined to seek re-election to the Poplar Branch seat.
O’Neal said last week that he had not yet given any thought to what he would do if he received the most votes in the Nov. 8 school board election.
On Friday, he declined to answer questions about whether he would resign from the school board seat if elected, or if he would endorse Parker’s candidacy for the school board seat. As of Monday, he had not responded to several attempts to reach him about those questions.