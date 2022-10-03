CURRITUCK — State Rep. Paul O'Neal says he does not plan to make an endorsement in the race for the Poplar Branch seat on the Currituck County Board of Education — even though only one active candidate remains in the race.

O'Neal, a Currituck Republican who has been appointed to complete the unexpired term of fellow Currituck Republican Bobby Hanig in the N.C. House, remains on the Nov. 8 ballot as a candidate for school board in Poplar Branch Township. 