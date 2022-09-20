CURRITUCK — A candidate for the Currituck Board of Education says he's suspending his campaign after learning he cannot legally serve in both the state Legislature and on a local school board should he win the election on Nov. 8.
Paul O'Neal, who was appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday to complete state Sen. Bobby Hanig's unexpired term in the 6th House District, said Tuesday he's suspending his campaign for the Poplar Branch Township seat on the Currituck Board of Education.
In a statement, O'Neal said "it has been brought to my attention" that should he win the school board seat on Nov. 8, he would not be eligible under the state Constitution to be seated when the term begins in December because of his simultaneous service in the Legislature.
In his statement, O'Neal cited Article VI, Section 9 of the North Carolina Constitution that bars anyone from serving on a local board of education who already holds an elective office.
"With this information in mind, I have decided to suspend my campaign for this seat," he said. "I wish to thank everyone for all the support and encouragement leading up to this difficult decision. I look forward to serving the great people of Currituck and the 6th District as we go forward."
O’Neal previously said winning appointment to the state House seat wouldn't affect his campaign for the Currituck Board of Education.
O’Neal was seeking the open Poplar Branch seat on the Currituck school board currently held by Karen Etheridge, who is not seeking re-election. The other candidate seeking the seat in the Nov. 8 non-partisan election is Dana Parker of Aydlett.
Parker said Tuesday she wants voters to understand that it still is important to vote in the race for the Poplar Branch member of the board of education — even though O'Neal is now out of the race.
"My concern is for the citizens," Parker said. "I want to make sure they understand that they have to vote. I want to make sure that voters understand that if they elect O'Neal, the school board will decide (who fills the seat) and it will be taken away from the voters."
Parker said she became concerned Tuesday when people started congratulating her — as if she had already won a school board seat because of O'Neal's decision to suspend his campaign.
She said some of her supporters are concerned that people will think they don't have to vote and will not come out to vote for her, which could lead to O'Neal winning the election — his name will still appear on the Nov. 8 ballot —and the choice to pick Etheridge's successor being shifted to the Currituck school board.
"I just want to make sure that the voters get their chance to speak," Parker said.
Parker said O'Neal has been gracious and she does not think he realized this situation could occur.
"I just think the process was unclear," Parker said.
The Daily Advance attempted to reach local and state elections officials Tuesday to clarify what would happen if O'Neal were to get the most votes in the school board race, but did not hear back by the deadline for this story.
Parker said she has been a parent volunteer for more than 10 years in Currituck and also was previously employed by the school district as a behavior liaison. She said she left her position with the school district in June to focus on running for a seat on the school board.
Parker said she currently is employed at Elizabeth City State University as director of talent search.
O'Neal was nominated Sept. 12 by Republican party leaders in Currituck, Dare, Hyde and Pamlico counties to succeed Hanig in the 6th House District. Cooper, who had seven days to act on the nomination, appointed O'Neal to the vacant seat on Monday.
After he's sworn in, O'Neal will serve the remaining two months on Hanig's unexpired two-year term. He cannot run for the 6th House District seat in November because redistricting has shifted Currituck into the newly drawn 1st House District represented by state Rep. Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan.
The 6th House District vacancy was created by Hanig's resignation Aug. 29 to seek appointment to a vacant seat in the 1st Senate District. That vacancy was created by former senator Bob Steinburg's resignation from the Senate on July 31.