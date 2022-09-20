CURRITUCK — A candidate for the Currituck Board of Education says he's suspending his campaign after learning he cannot legally serve in both the state Legislature and on a local school board should he win the election on Nov. 8.

Paul O'Neal, who was appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday to complete state Sen. Bobby Hanig's unexpired term in the 6th House District, said Tuesday he's suspending his campaign for the Poplar Branch Township seat on the Currituck Board of Education. 