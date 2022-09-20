CURRITUCK — A candidate for the Currituck Board of Education says he's suspending his campaign after learning he cannot legally serve in both the state Legislature and on a local school board should he win the election on Nov. 8.
Paul O'Neal, who is the nominee of the GOP executive committee to complete Bobby Hanig's unexpired term in the 6th House District, said Tuesday he's suspending his campaign for the Poplar Branch Township seat on the Currituck Board of Education.
In a statement, O'Neal said "it has been brought to my attention" that should he win the school board seat on Nov. 8, he would not be eligible under the state Constitution to be seated when the term begins in December because of his impending service in the Legislature.
In his statement, O'Neal cited Article VI, Section 9 of the North Carolina Constitution that bars anyone from serving on a local board of education who already holds an elective office.
"With this information in mind, I have decided to suspend my campaign for this seat," he said. "I wish to thank everyone for all the support and encouragement leading up to this difficult decision. I look forward to serving the great people of Currituck and the 6th District as we go forward."
O’Neal previously said winning appointment to the state House seat wouldn't affect his campaign for the Currituck Board of Education. O’Neal was seeking the open Poplar Branch seat on the Currituck school board currently held by Karen Etheridge, who is not seeking re-election. The other candidate seeking the seat in the Nov. 8 non-partisan election is Dana Parker of Aydlett.