CURRITUCK — Retiring educator and U.S. Navy veteran Deb Butler urged the Currituck High School Class of 2023 during graduation ceremonies on Friday night to take the path of honor and integrity as they move on to the next chapters of their lives.

Butler, a U.S. Naval Academy graduate who taught school for 28 years, including the last 21 at Currituck High School, told graduates it was their turn to start affecting change in the world.