Members of the Currituck County High School Class of 2023 cross the athletic field toward their seats during Friday's graduation ceremony at the school. Currituck school officials handed out 226 diplomas before a large crowd that packed the stands and the reserved on-field seating in the stadium.
Currituck County School officials handed out 226 diplomas to Currituck County High School graduates before a large crowd that packed the stands and the reserved on-field seating in the school's athletic stadium Friday. Currituck High School Principal Dr. Justin Durham said that 52% percent of the graduates will attend either a two-year or four-year college or university while 24% intend to enroll at a technical school.
CURRITUCK — Retiring educator and U.S. Navy veteran Deb Butler urged the Currituck High School Class of 2023 during graduation ceremonies on Friday night to take the path of honor and integrity as they move on to the next chapters of their lives.
Butler, a U.S. Naval Academy graduate who taught school for 28 years, including the last 21 at Currituck High School, told graduates it was their turn to start affecting change in the world.