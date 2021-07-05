EDENTON — Nearly 1,000 people turned out for Open Door Church's Independence Day celebration Sunday evening, an event that featured music, games, fireworks, food and old-fashioned fellowship on the church lawn.
Kendall Harrell. who attends church regularly at Open Door with his family, said he was glad the church held the fireworks display so that there could be a big celebration in the community.
"I don't know anybody that had them last year," he said, adding he was happy to see fireworks return.
Heather Harris, who brought her kids to the event, agreed that it's good to see fireworks again on the Fourth of July.
"We missed out last year," Harris said.
Despite the threat of rain, an even larger crowd watched the fireworks show at the Elizabeth City waterfront Friday night. Hosted by the city Parks and Recreation Department, the fireworks show capped off an evening of activities that included live music, children's games, face-painting, a magic show and a pop-up splash pad staged by the Elizabeth City Fire Department on Ehringhaus Street.
City officials elected to hold Elizabeth City's Independence Day celebration on Friday because they weren't able to secure a fireworks vendor on Sunday. Wetzel Pyrotechnics of Currituck County provided the fireworks for Friday's celebration in Elizabeth City.
In Edenton, the Rev. Steve Mizelle, pastor of Open Door Church, explained that Sunday was the first time the church had hosted fireworks on the Fourth of July. The church has hosted fireworks displays in the past for other celebrations, but Open Door never wanted to compete with the town of Edenton's big event on Independence Day, he said.
It was only when it was becoming clear that the town would not have its usual fireworks display that the church began to plan its own event for the community.
"We wanted the community to have something," Mizelle said.
He said he is hopeful the town will resume its celebration next year.
Classic country, classic rock and a sampling of other tunes was provided by two live bands. The show opened with Linton, a duo consisting of Sierra Linton and her father, D.C. Linton.
The music continued with Big City, a country and country rock band.
The Chowan-Edenton Optimist Club offered their popular train rides for children and stayed busy with one run after another until it was time to shut the ride down just before the fireworks began.
Club member Mark Noneman drove the train.
"I've been doing it about 30 years," he said.
Some things might get old after three decades. But what could be better than operating a ride that delights the young and the young-at-heart alike?
Jessica Unkenholz was one adult who enjoyed riding the train along with the kids. She's married to the new student pastor at Open Door Church, and the couple has only been in town about a week.
She said Open Door's involvement in the community is one of the things that drew them to the church. The Independence Day event was a great example of how involved the church is in the community, she said.
She said that she and her husband have been received warmly since their arrival, and added that she sees that same hospitality extended to everyone who walks through the door — or onto the grounds, in the case of the Independence Day event.
"When they say 'Open Door' they really mean 'open door,'" she said.
Zack Unkenholz, the church's new student pastor, spent the evening at a both billed "Zacky's Wacky Balloons," making balloon animals for children who waited patiently in line for their turn to watch him make a cat, dog, monkey or monster truck right before their eyes.
Wait a minute — monster truck?
Yes, he got a request for a monster truck and dutifully made the big tires and other components and managed to put them together into a balloon monster truck.
Hours earlier, about a 100 people attended the annual Fourth of July celebration at the Joseph Hewes monument on the Chowan County Courthouse green. Attendees listened as Annette Wright read a biographical sketch of Hewes, an Edenton resident who was one of the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.
Edenton Town Councilor Hackney High also read the Declaration of Independence during the event, which was sponsored by the Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.