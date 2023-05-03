Open Door 2

Jackie Frierson takes tickets and delivers meal plates at the Open Door Food Pantry of Perquimans County's fish-barbecue plate fundraiser, Friday, April 21. The Open Door Food Pantry is seeking an annual appropriation from Perquimans County.

 Vernon Fueston/The Perquimans Weekly

HERTFORD — Perquimans County's food pantry is asking county officials to include an annual appropriation for the nonprofit in the county's annual budget.

Rosemary Smith, executive director of Open Door Food Pantry of Perquimans County, didn't request a specific dollar amount for the appropriation during her presentation to commissioners earlier this week.