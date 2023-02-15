Kesinee White, lead cook at Totally Thai in Elizabeth City, uses a wok to cook up a plate of chicken drunken noodles, Wednesday, Feb. 8. Totally Thai opened in December in the former site of Happy Taco at 146 E. Rich Boulevard.
A new restaurant has brought the “total” tastes of Thailand to Elizabeth City and residents are excited.
“We wanted Elizabeth City to be able to experience foods from other cultures,” said Totally Thai owner Craig White, whose wife Kesinee is a native of Thailand and serves as the restaurant’s chief cook.
“My wife’s cooking is really good,” White said.
White is a retired Navy veteran who has visited Thailand 15 times. His wife is an experienced cook who used to run a restaurant in Bangkok, he said.
“She makes all the soups” at Totally Thai, White said. “She puts her own spin on everything.”
On Wednesday, Feb. 8, Kesinee was at the grill using a large wok to cook up a tasty plate of chicken drunken noodles with bell peppers, onions and mushrooms.
Totally Thai opened last December in Suite B at 146 E. Rich Boulevard. Opened just a short time, the eatery has drawn praise from guests posting their reviews on social media.
A review at the Facebook page Elizabeth City Restaurant Review praised Totally Thai for its authentic cooking, particularly the tom kha soup.
“I had the tom kha with shrimp,” said the customer, a self-described “avid Thai food eater” and someone who has visited Thailand. “This is a dish I have been craving and no one has been able to deliver. Totally Thai hit the mark on this dish. It immediately brought me back to the island of Koh Larn.”
Reviews posted at Totally Thai’s Facebook page were as enthusiastic.
“We just had dinner there tonight,” one woman posted. “Absolute perfection.”
Another person commented Totally Thai was the best Thai food they’ve eaten.
“Would highly recommend it to anyone who wants quality food at a great price,” they said.
The Totally Thai menu spans a range of traditional spicy and not-so-spicy Thai soups and dishes cooked with coriander, turmeric, lemon grass, garlic, jasmine rice, coconut milk, ginger, mushrooms, a variety of curries and many more ingredients.
Appetizers include steamed pork or shrimp dumplings covered by a brown sauce, and fried fish cakes and fried tofu, both of which are served with sweet chili sauce.
Entrees are served with choice of beef, chicken, pork, shrimp, tofu or vegetables and served with rice. There are four entrees each based on different curries, including green curry, red curry, panang curry and massaman curry.
For guests not interested in the curry dishes there is the sweet and sour dish, which includes pineapple and other vegetables. Noodle dishes include pad Thai, drunken noodles and pad woon sen. There also are fried rice dinners, including one that is cooked with bacon and pineapple. For dessert there is the sweet mango sticky rice, which features a flavorful coconut sauce.
Prices range from as low as $3.95 for the veggie spring rolls to $14.95 for the bacon pineapple fried rice.
Since opening two months ago business has been great for Totally Thai, especially from repeat customers, White said.
“It’s been a pretty good success,” he said.
Totally Thai is open 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Visit Totally Thai on Facebook or call 252-698-0184.