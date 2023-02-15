021123_eda_ThaiRest.jpg

Kesinee White, lead cook at Totally Thai in Elizabeth City, uses a wok to cook up a plate of chicken drunken noodles, Wednesday, Feb. 8. Totally Thai opened in December in the former site of Happy Taco at 146 E. Rich Boulevard.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

A new restaurant has brought the “total” tastes of Thailand to Elizabeth City and residents are excited.

“We wanted Elizabeth City to be able to experience foods from other cultures,” said Totally Thai owner Craig White, whose wife Kesinee is a native of Thailand and serves as the restaurant’s chief cook.