Dr. Jack Bagwell (seated, left), president of College of The Albemarle, and Mid-Atlantic Christian University President John Maurice (right) sign the paperwork for an articulation agreement between the two institutions, in the president’s boardroom at COA-Elizabeth City, Wednesday. The agreement allows COA graduates who aspire to be teachers to transfer to MACU to complete their bachelor’s degree in elementary education. Joining Bagwell and Maurice are (l-r) Evonne Carter, COA’s vice president for learning; Lisa Meads, dean of COA’s arts and sciences; Bane Angles, MACU’s director of educational partnerships; and Beth Strecker, MACU’s director of teacher education.
Leaders at College of The Albemarle and Mid-Atlantic Christian University inked a new agreement Wednesday to help prepare more local students for careers as teachers.
Meeting in the boardroom at COA-Elizabeth City, COA President Jack Bagwell and MACU President John Maurice signed the paperwork to make the articulation agreement official.
“MACU and COA have a long history of working together to meet the needs of students in this region,” Maurice said in a prepared statement. “We are thankful for the opportunity to partner together to help educate and prepare a future generation of educators to serve northeastern North Carolina. We believe that this partnership will continue to enhance the quality of education throughout our community.”
Under the agreement, COA students who earn an associate of arts degree or associate of science degree in teacher preparation will be eligible to transfer into MACU’s baccalaureate elementary education program. The agreement takes effect with the start of the new semester this fall.
Bagwell said the partnership with MACU ties in with COA’s mission to serve the community and to train local students for a variety of careers.
“We are thankful for our partnership with MACU, and are always open to asking how we can work with our partners to provide educational pathways that meet community needs,” Bagwell said. “This agreement is another example of our commitment to serving students in our region.”
Bagwell praised the efforts of COA and MACU personnel who helped make the agreement possible.
“Qualified and well-trained teachers are in great demand, and this agreement provides a pathway that helps us meet this urgent need,” he said. “I am very appreciative to the faculty and staff at both institutions who helped to bring this agreement to fruition.”
COA officials said enrollment has grown since the community college introduced its teacher preparation degree programs last year.
Joining Bagwell and Maurice at the signing ceremony were Evonne Carter, COA’s vice president for learning; Lisa Meads, dean of COA’s arts and sciences; Bane Angles, MACU’s director of educational partnerships and Beth Strecker, MACU’s director of teacher education.