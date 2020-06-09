Opening night at Dixieland

Racing fans crowding the grandstand at Dixieland Speedway watch drivers put in their practice laps on opening night at the Pasquotank County racing venue, Friday evening. Austin Hubbard of Seaford, Delaware, won the 30-lap Budweiser Allstar Late Model race, while Dustin Shatzer of Hagerstown, Maryland, won the evening’s Virginia Sprint Series race. For more on Friday night’s racing at Dixieland, see page B1.