Three area sites will be open next week for the national collection week for Operation Christmas Child, the global gift-giving event for children sponsored by Samaritan’s Purse.
In Elizabeth City, the drop-off site for shoeboxes filled with school supplies and gifts will be Evangelical Methodist Church at 820 Old Okisko Road. Hours will be Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday from noon to 3 p.m.; and Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Donors can also drop off shoeboxes on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 22, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.; and Monday, Nov. 23, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
In Edenton, the drop-off site for shoeboxes is Open Door Church at 1255 Haughton Road. Hours there will be Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; and Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Donors can also drop off shoeboxes Saturday, Nov. 21, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 22, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.; and Monday, Nov. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
In Barco, the drop-off site is New Life of Currituck Church at 4134 Caratoke Highway. Hours are Monday, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 21, from 9 a.m. to noon; Tuesday and Thursday, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 22, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; and Monday, Nov. 23, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.