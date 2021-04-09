Chowan-Edenton Optimist Club has canceled this year’s annual Fourth of July celebration, citing COVID-19 concerns.
Club President Kirk DeVine said Friday the organization hoped to hold the event this year but decided against it after discussing the matter with town of Edenton officials.
“We couldn’t figure out a way to hold it without people gathering or doing things that may break social distancing guidelines or the governor’s executive orders,” DeVine said. “We didn’t think it would be responsible or considerate to the people of Edenton and Chowan County to hold it this year.”
The Optimist Club has hosted the annual Fourth of July celebration for decades. The celebration usually includes activities at Colonial Park and a fireworks display around dusk. The event was also canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.