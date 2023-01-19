A woman charged with deliberately driving into a group of people protesting the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. in May 2021, injuring two of them, has been sentenced to 30 days in jail after pleading guilty to two charges in Pasquotank Superior Court on Thursday.
Lisa M. O'Quinn pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of assault with a deadly weapon after Superior Court Judge Alma Hinton agreed with a defense motion to reduce two charges against O'Quinn from assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. The judge also dismissed a third assault with a deadly weapon charge against O'Quinn and a fourth charge of reckless driving to endanger.
Hinton sentenced O'Quinn to serve 30 days in jail. Her sentence was scheduled to begin Friday at 8 a.m.
O’Quinn was arrested by Elizabeth City police officers on May 24, 2021, moments after her vehicle drove into a group of protesters, and according to police, struck two of them. The group was protesting the death of Brown, who was shot and killed by Pasquotank Sheriff’s deputies a month earlier.
The two injured protesters were transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. They were identified in a police news release as Michelle Fleming and Valerie Lindsey, both of whom testified on the first day of testimony in O'Quinn's trial, which started Wednesday.
According to Elizabeth City police, a large group of protesters, escorted by police vehicles, was marching west on Ehringhaus Street around 6:45 p.m. on May 24, 2021. As the group approached Griffin Street they encountered a small white car whose driver was stopped at the stoplight and waiting to enter Ehringhaus Street. In court on Wednesday, Fleming, Lindsey, and other witnesses identified O’Quinn as the vehicle’s driver when asked by Assistant District Attorney Monique Ferebee.
At the time of her arrest, O’Quinn was 41 and a resident of the 3000 block of South Evans St., Greenville, according to police.