A woman charged with deliberately driving into a group of people protesting the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. in May 2021, injuring two of them, has been sentenced to 30 days in jail after pleading guilty to two charges in Pasquotank Superior Court on Thursday.

Lisa M. O'Quinn pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of assault with a deadly weapon after Superior Court Judge Alma Hinton agreed with a defense motion to reduce two charges against O'Quinn from assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. The judge also dismissed a third assault with a deadly weapon charge against O'Quinn and a fourth charge of reckless driving to endanger.