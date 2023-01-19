...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River, and Neuse and Bay
Rivers.
* WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
In this May 24, 2021, file photo, a woman is seen entering an ambulance for treatment after witnesses say she was struck by a vehicle whose driver tried to drive around and through protesters on Ehringhaus Street.
A woman charged with deliberately driving into a group of people protesting the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. in May 2021, injuring two of them, was sentenced to 30 days in jail after pleading guilty to two misdemeanor charges in Pasquotank Superior Court on Thursday.
Lisa M. O’Quinn pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of assault with a deadly weapon after Superior Court Judge Alma Hinton agreed with a defense motion to reduce two charges against the defendant from assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. The judge also dismissed a third assault with a deadly weapon charge against O’Quinn and a fourth charge of reckless driving to endanger.
Hinton sentenced O’Quinn to serve 30 days at Albemarle District Jail. Her sentence was scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Friday.
Hinton’s ruling followed a motion by defense attorney Jay Hollingsworth, who argued that the District Attorney’s Office had not provided “substantial evidence” to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that O’Quinn showed intent to kill.
Assistant District Attorney Monique Ferebee, the lead prosecutor in the case, disagreed with the motion.
Hinton’s ruling essentially amended the original charges against O’Quinn to one count of reckless driving to endanger and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, all of which are misdemeanors. As part of O’Quinn’s plea arrangement, Hinton agreed to dismiss the third assault charge and the reckless driving charge.
The judge then called jurors back into the courtroom, thanked them for their service and dismissed them, explaining that a plea arrangement had been reached.
The two charges O’Quinn pleaded guilty to were the assault charges she was facing for injuring two protesters with her vehicle, Hollingsworth said after the trial. The third assault charge, which was dismissed, was for O’Quinn hitting but not injuring a young bicyclist who was among the protesters.
O’Quinn was arrested by Elizabeth City police officers on May 24, 2021, moments after her vehicle drove into a group of protesters, and according to police, struck two of them. The group was protesting the death of Brown, who was shot and killed by Pasquotank Sheriff’s deputies a month earlier.
The two injured protesters were transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. They were identified in a police news release as Michelle Fleming and Valerie Lindsey, both of whom testified on the first day of testimony in O’Quinn’s trial, which started Wednesday.
According to Elizabeth City police, a large group of protesters, escorted by police vehicles, was marching west on Ehringhaus Street around 6:45 p.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021. As the group approached Griffin Street they encountered a small white car whose driver was stopped at the stoplight and waiting to enter Ehringhaus Street. In court on Wednesday, Fleming, Lindsey, and other witnesses, including police, identified O’Quinn as the vehicle’s driver when asked by Ferebee.
The trial opened Wednesday with jury selection and opening arguments by Ferebee and Hollingsworth. In the afternoon, the court heard witness testimony from Fleming, Lindsey, Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Deputy Wallace Parr, Capt. Darrell Felton of the Elizabeth City Police Department, and residents Arianna Sanchez and Cheryl Morrison.
Wallace was an officer with the ECPD on May 24, 2021, but has since transferred to the sheriff’s office. Felton, who has been with the ECPD for about 16 years, held the rank of lieutenant on that day and has since been promoted. Sanchez and Morrison are residents who also testified to having been among the protesters.
On Thursday, the prosecution called the trial’s final two witnesses, Joshua Grooten and Elizabeth City Police Detective Tashari Freshwater, whose last name was Hodge on May 24, 2021. Grooten was the young man who was riding his bicycle with the protesters that day.
At the time of her arrest, O’Quinn was 41 and a resident of the 3000 block of South Evans St., Greenville, according to police.