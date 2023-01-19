injured protester

In this May 24, 2021, file photo, a woman is seen entering an ambulance for treatment after witnesses say she was struck by a vehicle whose driver tried to drive around and through protesters on Ehringhaus Street.

 Chris Day/

The Daily Advance

A woman charged with deliberately driving into a group of people protesting the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. in May 2021, injuring two of them, was sentenced to 30 days in jail after pleading guilty to two misdemeanor charges in Pasquotank Superior Court on Thursday.

Lisa M. O’Quinn pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of assault with a deadly weapon after Superior Court Judge Alma Hinton agreed with a defense motion to reduce two charges against the defendant from assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. The judge also dismissed a third assault with a deadly weapon charge against O’Quinn and a fourth charge of reckless driving to endanger.