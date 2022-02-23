A new oral history project is seeking to interview northeastern North Carolina residents active in the Civil Rights Movement as a way to map key sites of protests and other activity during the decades-long struggle for social justice and equal rights.
The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources and the State Historic Preservation Office announced the project, called “Untold Stories of the Struggle for Civil Rights in the Places of Northeastern North Carolina: A Research Study” on Wednesday.
According to a press release, the goal of the project is to identify and map places in northeastern North Carolina where "organizing, planning, picketing, and protests took place" during the Civil Rights Movement between 1941 and 1976.
The area being studied includes Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Chowan, Bertie, Northampton, Halifax, Edgecombe, Martin, Washington, Tyrrell, and Dare counties.
Because many local newspapers at the time either did not cover or gave scant coverage to protests and other civil rights activities, "oral history is often the best and, in some cases, only record of civil rights activities in a particular area," the release states.
Velma Fann of New South Associates will conduct the oral history interviews. She holds a bachelor's of arts degree in journalism from Howard University, a master's degree in political science from Emory University and a graduate certificate in heritage preservation from Georgia State University. She's currently an adjunct professor in the Department of African American Studies at GSU.
Fann hopes to speak with residents with first-hand knowledge of places key to the Civil Rights Movement. In addition to assisting the mapping project, the oral histories she collects will be archived at the North Carolina State Archives office.
To be considered for an interview for the mapping project, contact Fann at 770-498-4155, ext. 126 or at vfann@newsouthassoc.com.
The mapping project is being financed in part with an African American Civil Rights grant from the National Park Service to the North Carolina Preservation Office.