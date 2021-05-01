A strong contingent of residents turned out to clean area streets and roadways of trash and debris, Litter Sweep organizers report.
The 2021 Spring Litter Sweep came to a close Saturday, April 24, after 228 residents stuffed a total of 199 large bags with litter.
That’s according to Nita Coleman, secretary of the local Green Saves Green conservation group. Coleman, along with Elizabeth City residents Bobby and Jane Plough helped organize this spring’s litter sweep.
Coleman said volunteers filled their bags with trash collected from area roadsides, parks and neighborhoods.
“Many thanks to everyone who participated,” she said.
Green Saves Green had help from partnering agencies in conducting this year’s two-week event, which began Saturday, April 10.
“We would also like to thank our friends at Pasquotank Solid Waste, the Pasquotank Library and the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Department for the vital help and support they provided,” Coleman said.
Some of volunteers participated in teams, such as the Trash Titans, who collected 52 bags of trash between Albemarle Movies 8 and the 7-11 convenience store on the south side of Halstead Boulevard Extended.
“Awesome teamwork,” said Coleman. “Thank you Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Department for the escort.”
Sheriff’s deputies’ escorts ensured roadside safety for the volunteers as they walked along the busy boulevard.
In the days leading up to the start of Litter Sweep, inmates at Albemarle District Jail also contributed to the effort by collecting more than a mile’s worth of trash along Simpson Ditch Road. Since then, the inmates have performed additional roadside cleanups.
“Kudos to the administrators of Albemarle District Jail, who have tackled the litter problem with inmate cleanups in three counties,” Coleman said. “They have removed a phenomenal amount of trash.”
According to ADJ Assistant Administrator Wayne Jones, jail inmates picked up 164 bags of litter in Pasquotank, 80 bags in Camden and 136 bags in Perquimans between March 8 and 31.
The inmates hoovered up litter along 6.3 miles in Perquimans, 5.7 miles in Camden and 4.4 miles in Pasquotank. Of that mileage in Pasquotank, 1.3 miles was on Main Street Extended, Jones said.
In Camden County, roads cleared of litter included Pond, County Club and Chantilly roads. In Perquimans, inmates cleared litter along Woodville Road.
“As long as the weather holds up, we’ll continue to get out there and do it,” Jones said, referring to the litter pickup.
Litter Sweep would not have been possible if not for the financial assistance from the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners.
“Green Saves Green thanks the Pasquotank County Commissioners for awarding the funding that made this Litter Sweep possible,” Coleman said.
Green Saves Green promoted this year’s Litter Sweep for weeks in advance. Residents were able to sign up to participate by registering the www.greensavesgreen.org. Upon registering, volunteers were eligible to pick up their free clean-up kits at the Pasquotank County Library. The kits included a five-gallon bucket, an extended grabber to reach litter on the ground, a reflective vests, a pair of reusable gloves and two trash bags. Additional trash bags also were available at the library.