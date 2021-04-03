Organizers say residents are enthusiastic about this year’s Spring Litter Sweep, which kicks off April 10 and runs two weeks. In fact, some residents already have received their cleanup kits and begun picking up trash along area roadways and streets.
“We got the kits ready and people were eager to get to the library and get their kits,” said Nita Coleman, secretary of the local Green Saves Green conservation group. Coleman was referring to the free kits provided to residents who register to participate in Spring Litter Sweep.
Each complimentary kit includes a five-gallon bucket, an extended grabber to reach litter on the ground, a reflective vest, a pair of reusable gloves and two trash bags.
To receive a kit, residents must register to participate in Litter Sweep by visiting the Green Saves Green website, www.greensavesgreen.org. At the home page, scroll down and click on Sign up for our 2021 Spring Litter Sweep. By signing up, residents have their kits reserved and waiting for pickup at the Pasquotank Public Library.
As of Thursday, 56 kits had been reserved or picked up and residents already have begun cleanup efforts. For example, one couple spent time this week cleaning up trash in the downtown Elizabeth City area. That’s according to Green Saves Green’s Facebook page.
Also last week, inmates from Albemarle District Jail gathered more than a mile’s worth of litter along Simpson Ditch Road. A Facebook post expressed Green Saves Green’s appreciation for ADJ’s assistance.
“Thank you to Robert Jones, administrator at Albemarle District Jail, and the jail inmates who cleaned up Simpson Ditch Road recently,” the post states. “It looks so much better. The trash for 1.25 miles of this road filled 71 bags. It took 130 bags total to clean up the whole road. We appreciate the help.”
Coleman said Thursday that the jail inmates picked up a “mind-boggling amount of trash.”
“We are very fortunate to have their help,” she said.
Litter Sweep is a two-week anti-litter effort held in tandem with the N.C. Department of Transportation’s twice-annual litter cleanup campaign. The sweeps are held in both the spring and the fall. This spring’s litter-busting campaign runs April 10-24. Partnering with Green Saves Green is the Pasquotank County Solid Waste Department.
Coleman said she is pleased with the community’s response so far to Spring Litter Sweep.
“It’s a great effort and we really have a lot of people stepping up,” she said.
Halstead Boulevard Extended will be a focal point for many Litter Sweep participants on April 10 and April 17. Coleman hopes to get as many residents involved in that effort.
“We’re inviting everybody who has a cleanup kit who wants to join us,” she said.
The April 17 pickup will be led by the Trash Titans, a Litter Sweep team composed of residents Bobby and Jane Plough and others. The team will meet at 9:45 a.m. in the parking lot at RC Theatres Albemarle Movies 8 and walk west toward the 7-11 convenience store, while collecting trash on the south side of the boulevard.
A cleanup of the north side of the boulevard is scheduled the week before on April 10. The effort is being led by the team Good Clean Fun and also starts at 9:45 a.m. in the parking lot of Coastal Eye Center, located at 1855 W. City Drive, off Halstead Extended.
Bobby Plough said Green Saves Green received permission from the theater, as well as Coastal Eye Center and Aldi, both located off Halstead Boulevard Extended, as locations for participants to meet and park.
As part of a year-round contribution to litter sweep, Plough and his wife have adopted the Fenwick-Hollwell Wetlands Trail that runs behind College of The Albemarle and along the Pasquotank River. They have begun cleaning up litter along the trail and hope to have garbage cans installed at each entrance to the trail.
For more information about Spring Litter Sweep, visit greensavesgreen.org or the group’s Facebook page at facebook.com/greensavesgreennc.