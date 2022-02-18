...INCREASED FIRE DANGER SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
Gusty westerly/west-northwesterly winds are expected Saturday
afternoon averaging 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Minimum
relative humidities of 20 to 25 percent are expected. While some
areas had rain in the last 24 hours, gusty winds and low humidity
Friday and Saturday will have dried out fuels across the area.
These conditions will lead to increased fire danger across the
area.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches.
Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses
and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread
quickly.
Joe Griga stands in front of the counter at My Corner Butcher. The butcher shop, which is located on the Poindexter Street side of the Jennette Brothers building and is a sister company of Jennette Brothers, opened just prior to Christmas. Elizabeth City’s only standalone butcher shop is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
My Corner Butcher opened in December just in time for the Christmas holiday — and manager Joe Griga has special plans for Mardi Gras, St. Patrick’s Day and loads of other holidays to come.
Elizabeth City’s only standalone butcher shop, which is located on the Poindexter Street side of the Jennette Brothers building and is a sister company of Jennette Brothers, is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Griga, who has been in charge of wholesale and retail operations at Jennette Brothers for about two years, said the retail butcher outlet “has been a plan all along — and there will be a lot more to follow.”
Those soon-to-come developments include an online shop and delivery.
The meat case is filled with fresh steaks, roasts, ground beef, pork chops, chicken, and anywhere from eight to 11 varieties daily of fresh sausage.
“All the sausage is made here with proprietary recipes,” Griga said.
Griga said there’s currently a staff of nine in the wholesale, retail and processing operations.
“We’re continuing to staff as we grow,” Griga said.
Griga has 25 years of experience in supermarkets and wholesale meat operations. He has three butcher apprentices working under him and there are currently three counter clerks.
Within the next three weeks the shop will add cooler and freezer doors and begin to offer a variety of natural, organic, and locally raised meats.
“We’re very big on supporting small and local,” Griga said.
Griga noted he has worked with Ghost Harbor brewing to develop a beer bratwurst and will team up with them on a Cajun sausage for Mardi Gras and Irish stout banger for St. Patrick’s Day.
Griga, a Pennsylvania native, has been in Elizabeth City about two years.