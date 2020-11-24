CAMDEN — A former member of the Camden Board of Elections has filed a complaint against two other board members involved in removing him from the board last month.
Rickey Wilson, a former Democratic Party representative on the board, was removed from his post in October by the State Board of Elections in response to a complaint by Sue Hicks, a Republican member of the Camden Board of Elections.
Wilson’s complaint also names Brenda Bowman, another GOP member of the Camden elections board.
Reached Monday, Bowman said she was a witness in the case brought by Hicks and did not actually file a complaint against Wilson herself.
The State Board of Elections is slated to consider Wilson’s complaint today. According to Hicks and Bowman, today’s consideration is to decide whether to schedule a formal hearing on Wilson’s complaint.
Wilson was removed from the Camden Board of Elections for violating a state rule barring board of elections members from posting partisan statements on social media or engaging in other types of political activity.
Wilson said the social media posts he was sanctioned for were critical of President Donald Trump. His complaint alleges Hicks and Bowman also violated the rule against social media posts of a partisan nature.
Hicks said Monday she would rather not comment on the matter until after today’s meeting of the state board. She did say the posts on her page Wilson has questioned were from two and three years ago.
Bowman said she had not made any partisan social media posts since 2016. The only post she made this year with any political content, she said, was a share in April of a post requesting prayer for the president. She said the post showed Trump’s picture but did not include his name.
Bowman said she does not consider that a partisan post.
“It was asking for unity,” she said.
Wilson said he accepted the State Board of Elections’ decision to remove him.
“If I didn’t follow the law I didn’t follow the law — didn’t follow the rules,” Wilson said.
But he believes the rule should apply to everyone. He said he filed his complaint because he believes Hicks and Bowman also should follow the rules on partisan social media posts.
Wilson said he believes the controversy over his social media posts started when he questioned whether local board meetings were being conducted according to parliamentary procedure.