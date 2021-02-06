A “perfect storm” of recent conditions is creating a crisis for Elizabeth City’s homeless population, quintupling the number of people having to take shelter at night either in cars or abandoned buildings during the recent spike in extreme winter weather, an advocate for the homeless says.
Rose Whitehurst, volunteer coordinator for the SOULS Ministry, said the number of homeless people seeking the church-led group’s help finding temporary shelter has shot up in recent weeks, primarily because local emergency housing programs lack the funds to pay for their stays at motels.
“We’re seeing a high volume of people with no place to stay,” said Whitehurst, a primary care nurse who took over as SOULS volunteer coordinator in August.
She estimated the number of people who’ve told SOULS they consistently lack shelter has risen from approximately 15 several weeks ago to as many as 50 now.
Although SOULS — an acronym for Serving Others in Unity and Love — is primarily known for offering free meals to the homeless and other residents seven nights a week in the band room of the former Elizabeth City Middle School, Whitehurst said it’s also long been involved in helping provide emergency shelter to people who need it.
In fact, it was SOULS volunteers’ past participation in the Room at the Inn program that led homeless people showing up for SOULS meals to ask for help finding shelter, Whitehurst said. Started some years ago, Room at the Inn is a partnership between 10 local churches that take turns hosting homeless people in their sanctuary or other facilities during the coldest winter months, typically January and early February.
Assisted by the Elizabeth City Police Department, the churches had operated Room at the Inn until this year, when, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they said they “didn’t feel comfortable” operating it this winter, Whitehurst said. Elizabeth City officials announced in November the program would be suspended for 2021.
Loss of the Room at the Inn program left advocates for the homeless few other options besides paying for local motel rooms.
The effort had taken a blow last March when City Council voted to suspend a motel voucher program used to supplement the Room at the Inn effort. Council cited several complaints about the program, including the fact nonresidents were using it.
At the time it was suspended, city police, who administered the program, said they had issued 378 vouchers to people who said they were homeless, at a cost of $22,000.
Not traditional homeless
For the past 13 months, local nonprofit River City Community Development Corp., has been the primary agency helping the area’s homeless find temporary housing. River City CDC received an Emergency Solutions Grant from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services in January 2020, as well as subsequent DHHS funding once the pandemic hit, to help provide both emergency shelter and what’s known as “rapid rehousing services” to families facing homelessness.
Many of those who’ve sought River City CDC’s help with housing are not what most people think of when they hear the word “homeless.” Many are people who, despite a state moratorium on evictions because of the pandemic, were evicted from their homes.
River City CDC President/CEO Lenora Jarvis-Mackey and ESG Homeless Program Coordinator Carolyn Anderson said they began seeing a surge of applicants seeking help with emergency housing around mid-November.
According to Jarvis-Mackey, the eviction moratorium helped many avoid losing their homes, but it didn’t help everyone. Evictions still happen, she said, because of “loopholes” in the moratorium order.
“If there was a loophole, a landlord took it. And many of them did so aggressively,” Jarvis-Mackey said. “As a result, a lot of people were put out” of their homes and became homeless.
According to River City, it’s spent nearly $500,000 over a 13-month period helping more than 150 households — a number that includes 320 people — with emergency shelter or housing. The money was spent over a 10-county area and paid for motel stays, rent deposits, renter application fees, utility expenses and moving expenses.
Of those River City assisted, 42 households — or 107 people — were able to find apartments or single-family homes. The rest were helped with motel rooms.
The majority of those River City helped — 71% — live in Elizabeth City. Likewise, 90% of the program’s expenses were in the city. River City notes that the 229 people it helped in the city lived here “prior to their homelessness” and were not “transients or those who lived in other parts of the county or elsewhere.”
Eighty-percent of the $451,795.57 River City spent on homeless services in the city over the past 13 months went to pay for motel rooms. However, nearly a fifth of that amount was spent over a three-week period from mid-December to the first week of January, according to River City data.
During those three weeks, River City booked 89 motel rooms in Elizabeth City, spending an average of $31,193 a week. That’s not counting the other 12 motel rooms across the region it booked during the period.
According to Jarvis-Mackey, the expense was too much for the program’s resources.
“We were spending $24,000 a week for hotels. We could not continue at that rate,” she said.
Jarvis-Mackey said River City was forced to reduce the number of motel rooms it was paying for, and target its assistance on five groups of people: domestic violence victims, families with minor children, the elderly, those with chronic health conditions, and veterans.
“We had to look at where we were and survey the program so we could address those (people) in dire need and prioritize those individuals on a first-come, first-serve basis,” she said.
A perfect storm
At the same time River City CDC was cutting back on its motel room expenditures and the Room at the Inn program was in suspension, an arctic front was pushing through the area, dropping nightly temperatures into the 20s.
“It’s a perfect storm,” Whitehurst said. “We’ve had a series of events happen that have put about 50 people in a critical situation right now.”
Whitehurst said she’s started reaching out in the community for donations to help pay for motel rooms for people coming to SOULS for help. She’s had some success, raising roughly $6,000 from private sources. She also got the Salvation Army — whose emergency housing funds are typically reserved for disaster victims — to pay for a few nights at motels, she said.
“They did it because I told them this is a crisis,” Whitehurst said.
However, only about $1,200 of the $6,000 she’s raised remained as of earlier in the week. She’s already spent the rest — $2,500 last week and $1,500 each of the two weeks prior.
Whitehurst said she handles all the transactions herself: booking and paying for each room. Quality Inn, one of several local motels that have taken Whitehurst’s bookings, has helped by giving her a discount rate of $45 a night, she said.
But even with the help, Whitehurst said she only has enough resources to put homeless people in motel rooms for two or three nights — four nights if they are a mother with children. She said three of those she booked rooms for last week were mothers with at least one child. She was able to place six people in motels last week but had many more people asking for help, she said.
Whitehurst says a number of those she can’t help have told her they’re now sheltering at night either in cars or abandoned buildings. To offer them some warmth, SOULS has provided them with donated survival blankets. The specially insulated blankets allow users to sleep in severely cold temperatures. The ministry has also handed out donated hats, gloves and coats.
The scary thing, Whitehurst says, is that it’s just early February. “We’ve got a whole another month of winter weather,” she said.
Seeking city aid
Whitehurst said she planned to reach out to Elizabeth City City Council, to see if there were any local government funds available to help. She plans to ask for $5,000 — “to get us through until early March,” she said.
Jarvis-Mackey indicated this week that River City CDC also plans to seek the city’s help with the crisis. She said River City’s request is supposed to be on City Council’s agenda Monday night.
Helping the local homeless population has been an ongoing topic of discussion in Elizabeth City for a while.
City officials have discussed building a homeless facility or remodeling one for a homeless shelter for years but thus far have not acted to do so. The city did include $48,000 in this year’s budget for a homeless shelter.
State House Rep. Howard Hunter, D-Hertford, also introduced legislation several years ago to award Elizabeth City $100,000 to build a homeless shelter. Although the measure was included in the final state budget approved by lawmakers, the money was never allocated because Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the spending plan. Hunter announced this week his plan to reintroduce the bill in the current session of the Legislature.
More recently, city staff recommended in late November the city spend the $48,000 set aside for the homeless shelter helping River City CDC provide emergency shelter for the homeless, citing the city’s challenges establishing and funding a city-owned homeless shelter.
However, City Council tabled the request, partly because several councilors, including 4th Ward Councilor Darius Horton, wanted the money to stay reserved for a homeless shelter. Horton also said that River City CDC was already doing an “excellent job” helping the homeless with its existing resources.
Reached Thursday, Horton said he had a response to River City CDC’s newest request. He was busy at the time, however, and said he would call back. He had not as of Friday afternoon.
For her part, Jarvis-Mackey believes efforts to secure city help for the immediate homeless crisis “are moving in the right direction.”
“That’s what we’re hoping will take place,” she said, referring to receiving city funds. “Certainly that won’t prevent the city and county from pursuing a homeless shelter. We’re hoping they’ll continue to do that but we have this immediate need now, in the dead of winter. We need their help and they need ours.”
For her part, Whitehurst is also asking for the public’s help. Persons interesting in learning more about the effort may call her at 267-0298.