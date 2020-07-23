HERTFORD — The Democratic challenger seeking to unseat state Rep. Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan, in the 1st House District has outraised the first-term lawmaker by more than $110,000, with a majority of her contributions coming from out-of-state donors.
Campaign finance reports for the second quarter show first-time candidate Emily Nicholson raised $128,695 between February and June to Goodwin’s $8,600 during the same period. Overall, Nicholson has raised $136,149 to Goodwin’s $22,822 during the current election cycle.
A former educator, Nicholson, 32, works for the N.C. Commerce Department Workforce Development office for northeastern NC.
Completing his first two-year term as a legislator, Goodwin, 67, is also a former director of the N.C. Ferry Division and former chairman of the Chowan Board of Commissioners.
According to Nicholson’s campaign finance report filed July 10, she’s received $16,897 in aggregated contributions from donors and an additional $74,723 from individual donors — an increase of $67,519 from what she collected in the first quarter. Democratic political party committees and political action committees gave $17,722 and $26,756, respectively, to Nicholson’s campaign during the second quarter.
Nicholson has spent $27,272 so far and had $108,776 cash on hand at the end of the reporting period. Nicholson lists 1,467 total donors to her campaign, many from out of state.
EMILY’s List, a PAC whose goal is to help elect Democratic female candidates who support abortion rights, was one of her campaign’s top contributors, giving $5,400. Also donating $5,400 was Flippable, a Brooklyn-based, left-leaning PAC whose goal is to flip or change the legislative balance in states where Republicans are in the majority.
Asked about her large number of out-of-state donations, Nicholson’s campaign manager Jacki Garry released the following statement from the candidate: “People have recognized that in North Carolina we need to lower healthcare costs and provide stronger schools for our communities — and the path to doing that runs through the 1st District. I’m proud to have their support.”
According to Goodwin’s latest campaign finance report, he’s received $400 in aggregated contributions from donors and an additional $22,822 from individual donors. Goodwin has spent $10,565 so far and had $22,637 cash on hand at the end of the reporting period. Goodwin lists 15 donors to his campaign, most of whom are from northeastern North Carolina.
Goodwin’s top contributor was Ronald Cameron, chairman of Mountaire Corp, the nation’s sixth-largest chicken producer, who gave $5,000. Another top contributor was Southern States PAC, which donated a $1,000.
Goodwin criticized the fact Nicholson has so many out-of-state donors.
“Why is my opponent’s campaign being financed by these out-of-state mega donors and DC swamp dwellers?” he asked. “What interest do they have with our northeastern North Carolina communities? Could they find Hertford or Edenton on a map — or are they just trying to buy a state House seat for their radical liberal agenda?”
Goodwin said he plans to focus on continuing to represent District 1 residents in a second term.
“I have stood up for our family farms, secured funding for projects we need, and funded loans for small businesses impacted by coronavirus,” he said. “I don’t care what mega donors in California and New York think of our state, I only care about improving the lives of those right here in northeastern North Carolina.”