WINDSOR — While tourism overall has struggled over the past year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is one part of the industry that’s continued to attract visitors: outdoor tourism.
Social distancing rules imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus closed many indoor attractions and either canceled or restricted the size of large, outdoor events. The rules didn’t affect as much, however, those outdoor activities that can be enjoyed either alone or with several people.
“I think the wonderful thing about outdoor tourism — especially over the past year — is you can do it alone or in small groups and it’s easy to social distance,” Windsor/Bertie County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lewis Hoggard said. “Bertie County, like other counties in eastern North Carolina, has been blessed by its natural resources and it has made outdoor tourism a calling card for us.”
Currituck County and Pasquotank County-Elizabeth City have likewise seen outdoor tourism thrive in a time when much of the industry has struggled.
Michelle Ellis of the Currituck Tourism Development Authority said last year’s cottage and hotel bookings exceeded the year before by 26 percent, and that the tourism season, which usually runs from the third week of June until the second week of October, actually began in April or May and extended through November.
Ellis said early indications are that more than 80 percent of all possible bookings on the Currituck Outer Banks have already been rented for the coming summer season.
Breanna Brower of Visit Elizabeth City said the city’s waterfront parks and marinas helped spur a “big uptick” in outdoor activities. She said Visit Elizabeth City, the tourism agency for Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County, is getting a higher volume of calls seeking information about the city’s harbor.
In Bertie, there are three main draws for outdoor tourism — all of which seem to be gaining more interest as COVID-19 cases continue to decline. One is Bertie Beach, a huge county-owned 150-acre natural beach along the Albemarle Sound. The beach-front property, which Bertie purchased in 2016, has become a draw not only for local residents, but those in neighboring communities as well.
“It started off as a place for those who don’t live on the river to have a place to go out and enjoy the river,” Bertie Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Tammy Lee said. “It has grown exponentially from there and we hear nothing but great things from those who visit Bertie Beach.”
Last year, even in the midst of the pandemic, Bertie Beach remained open and saw 600 visitors flock to the river each week.
Bertie Commissioner Ron Wesson, whom Lee gives much of the credit for seeing the beach’s potential, sees it not just as an economic development tool, but also as a way to make the lives of Bertie citizens better.
“Most people think of economic development as brick and mortar, but it can be more than that,” Wesson said. “When we saw this property, it was obvious that we could not only improve the lifestyle of our citizens by providing this place for them, but we could also drive tourism to Bertie County.
“Fortunately, it is working in both ways,” he continued. “As we provide places to camp on the site, I think the economic benefits will become even greater than they already are at this point.”
Another popular outdoor tourism attraction in Bertie is the Cashie Tree House Village, which is built along the Cashie River.
Windsor Town Administrator Allen Castelloe said the Tree House Village was closed for about three months last year as the town developed a plan for sanitizing the four units between visitors. However, visitors flocked back to the tree houses as soon as they were reopened.
“We have had no issues,” he said. “The tree houses are about as good a place to go to social distance as you could ask for.”
The tree houses are just part of the outdoor attractions in Windsor. Another, the Livermon Park and Mini Zoo, has been drawing crowds to Windsor for nearly three decades.
The zoo features 12 types of birds and 11 different animals — including donkeys, mini-horses, three kinds of goats, llamas, alpacas, zebra, Jacob sheep, cows, buffalo and emus. The birds include turkeys, peacocks, four types of pheasants, guineas, pigeons and doves.
“Our biggest draw in the zoo area are the buffalo and the zebra,” said Windsor Commissioner Cathy Wilson, who oversees the park. “In addition, the playground equipment, pavilion and grills bring people out to spend the day.”
The Livermon Park also features a wetlands walk. The Cashie Wetlands Walk is a boardwalk trail through a portion of the Cashie wetlands. Many species of plants are labeled and visitors can learn the important role wetlands play in the environment.
Mayor Jim Hoggard said outdoor tourism in Windsor didn’t just happen; it’s long been a priority for the town’s governing board. He said planning began with the Roanoke River Mayors Association and continued through a working relationship with East Carolina University in Greenville.
“It is certainly an avenue of economic development and is easier than getting a big factory or something to locate here — although we need that too,” he said. “We have plans to continue to grow and expand and make Windsor the center of outdoor recreation in the future.”
While Bertie has made the most of its natural resources on the Inner Banks, two communities closer to the ocean have been doing the same.
Known as the “Harbor of Hospitality,” Elizabeth City has drawn crowds to its harbor to enjoy the Pasquotank River. Those wishing to get out on the river can rent a kayak or a pontoon boat at Pelican Marina or have one delivered by Native Girl Kayaking.
In addition, Charles Creek Park, located on Riverside Avenue, provides a pavilion, opportunities for fishing, and a boardwalk over a natural wildlife area.
Brower said interest in those attractions and others, including outdoor dining, has been picking up in recent weeks and she believes they will continue as more people get vaccinated, COVID-19 cases continue falling, and the weather gets warmer.
While the N.C. Potato Festival, usually held in May, has been canceled this year, another large outdoor event — Love Your River — is scheduled to be held at the city’s waterfront on Oct. 2. Love Your River will encourage people to enjoy Elizabeth City’s waterways, learn why waterways and water quality are important, and discover ways to protect them.
In Currituck, even the beaches may not be as famous as the Corolla Wild Horses, which draw thousands to see them annually. The horses are descended from the Spanish Mustangs, which were brought to the Outer Banks by early explorers. The horses roam freely around Corolla and are usually found in the four-wheel drive areas of the county’s beaches.
In addition, the Mackey Island National Wildlife Refuge on Knotts Island is popular with birdwatchers and nature watchers alike. The visitor’s center provides information about birds found not only on the island, but all over Currituck.
Ellis said outdoor activities in Currituck are already seeing some of the post-COVID bump many hope will come, but isn’t sure if the season will last as long this year.
“It’s hard to tell if it will continue,” she said. “Most of our guests come from up north, so it will depend on what is happening there. We are already seeing early bookings for this year, so we hope that will continue.”
Castelloe is optimistic visitors will continue to see value in smaller, outdoor activities.
“I think people are going to initially be skeptical of large crowds even as the pandemic dies down,” he said. “I think we will continue to see the boost in outdoor tourism because they’ll be skeptical of large crowds, but not as worried about being outdoors. It certainly could make a mini-vacation in a tree house more enticing.”